The #FR2NCK MULLER Vanguard Beach Limited Edition watch gets bold and cheeky

SPECIAL FEATURE

A Rebellious Return

Franck Muller and #FR2 reunite for the #FR2NCK MULLER Vanguard Beach Limited Edition, a bold, summer-ready timepiece that blends Swiss luxury watchmaking with cool Tokyo street style.

When Franck Muller first joined forces with cult Tokyo streetwear label #FR2 in 2023, it made waves across the luxury watch and streetwear spheres. The boundary-pushing collaboration merged high-end Swiss watchmaking with urban swagger, resulting in the sold-out #FR2NCK MULLER Vanguard, a timepiece that defied convention and redefined cool. Now, the maverick duo is back with the #FR2NCK MULLER Vanguard Beach Limited Edition – a punchy, sun-fuelled sequel that’s inspired by Franck Muller’s original Vanguard Beach series and the carefree spirit of endless summers. Exclusive to the Asia Pacific region and limited to only 300 pieces per colourway, it’s made for the collector who thrives on stand-out style, bold creative expression and the fearless mash-up of contrasting cultures.

Technicolour Artistry The timepiece’s matte white dial becomes a whimsical stage where #FR2’s provocative Fxxking Rabbits steal the spotlight. Hand-painted with Super-LumiNova, the duo frolics in cheeky beachside vignettes – lounging under a beach umbrella, riding the waves or peeking out from tropical foliage. As night falls, the mischievous pair comes to life in luminous detail, injecting humour and fantasy into fine watchmaking. Framing the scene are appliqué numerals in black PVD. Meticulously applied by hand, it’s an artisanal flourish that grounds the quirkiness with hallmark Franck Muller design elements. In a fun twist, the date window is playfully placed at 2 o’clock as a subtle nod to #FR2 and a clever visual cue for the blazing sun. Skeletonised obelisk hands, also coated in Super-LumiNova, ensure the dial stays legible no matter the hour.



Offered in three eye-popping colourways, this latest release is light-hearted yet unmistakably premium. Each brilliant hue captures a different mood of summer: Heatwave Red channels the fiery energy of midsummer days, Surf Blue recalls the endless expanse of ocean adventures under the sun and Tropical Green evokes lush canopies and barefoot walks on the beach.

Bringing these exuberant watches to life involves a process akin to modern alchemy. To achieve each electrifying colour, glass is first melted at a blistering 1,500°C and drawn into ultra-fine threads. Next, these fibres are cooled and formed into sheets at 700°C before being immersed in special colour baths to attain the desired hues, then compressed into fibreglass composite blocks. The result is a lightweight yet robust case flaunting a richly saturated hue that leaves a lasting impression with every glance.



Powered by the self-winding calibre MVT 2536-SCDT2H, the timepiece offers hours, minutes, seconds and date functions, with a power reserve of approximately 42 hours. This bidirectional automatic movement – with its 191 meticulously finished components – showcases traditional haute horlogerie decoration, including Côtes de Genève on bridges, perlage on the mainplate and diamond polishing on bridge bevels.



IN AN UNEXPECTED TWIST, THE DATE WINDOW IS PLACED AT 2 O’CLOCK AS A SUBTLE NOD TO #FR2 AND A CLEVER VISUAL CUE FOR THE BLAZING SUN.



When Street Meets Suite The genius of this collaboration lies not only in its visual impact, but in how it seamlessly bridges two seemingly disparate worlds. “Franck Muller and #FR2 are both unapologetic and daring in their respective industries, and they embody the same audacity and nonconformist attitude that make them such kindred spirits,” explained Sharon Lim, CEO of Franck Muller SEA and Australia. “Born from a mutual desire to rewrite the rules, the collaboration disrupted the streetwear and luxury watchmaking arenas with 2023’s #FR2NCK MULLER Vanguard. The new #FR2NCK MULLER Vanguard Beach Limited Edition ups the ante by merging fearless design with uncompromising horological craft.”



That shared vision is expressed in every detail, most vividly in the striking white nylon straps with leather lining. Featuring a practical Velcro closure, each strap is printed with bold text inspired by archetypal Japanese streetwear, alongside a graphic motif that extends the dial’s whimsical beachside narrative across the wrist. Titanium and resin-blend loops deliver a final hit of cool defiance, where rugged utility collides with the finesse of modern horology in a display of daring street-luxe style.