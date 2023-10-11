Mark the seconds: The year's best chronographs

The chronograph stirs up strong emotions among watch collectors and enthusiasts. It is one of the four major complications in traditional watchmaking and, arguably, the most recognisable one. Unlike other complications like tourbillons and perpetual calendars, the chronograph has broad commercial appeal and comes in various qualities and price ranges. The chronograph’s function is simple: It tracks elapsed time on-demand while indicating hours, minutes and seconds. Amazingly, it can do all this with gears, levers, cams, springs and other tiny mechanical parts. The contemporary chronograph can even perform these functions in high-pressure environments, leading to some extraordinary exploits.

Iconic chronographs, like the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona and the Omega Speedmaster, are valued not just for their function but for their symbolism and significance. The Rolex Daytona is emblematic of luxury sports watches, while the Speedmaster’s genuine role in space exploration elevates its desirability. This year, more than any other in recent memory, the world’s leading watchmakers offer an unmatched selection of groundbreaking chronographs that may go on to become legends in their own right.