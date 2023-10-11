Mark the seconds: The year's best chronographs

FOR THE
RECORD
Watchmaking brands are betting on the chronograph to win hearts and minds worldwide. Here are some of the year’s best
The chronograph stirs up strong emotions among watch collectors and enthusiasts. It is one of the four major complications in traditional watchmaking and, arguably, the most recognisable one. Unlike other complications like tourbillons and perpetual calendars, the chronograph has broad commercial appeal and comes in various qualities and price ranges. The chronograph’s function is simple: It tracks elapsed time on-demand while indicating hours, minutes and seconds. Amazingly, it can do all this with gears, levers, cams, springs and other tiny mechanical parts. The contemporary chronograph can even perform these functions in high-pressure environments, leading to some extraordinary exploits.
Iconic chronographs, like the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona and the Omega Speedmaster, are valued not just for their function but for their symbolism and significance. The Rolex Daytona is emblematic of luxury sports watches, while the Speedmaster’s genuine role in space exploration elevates its desirability. This year, more than any other in recent memory, the world’s leading watchmakers offer an unmatched selection of groundbreaking chronographs that may go on to become legends in their own right.
PUSHING
LIMITS
Where most brands introduce at least a few models at a global event like Watches and Wonders Geneva, A. Lange & Söhne raised eyebrows and expectations by revealing just one: the Odysseus Chronograph. The new limited-edition 42.5mm Odysseus in steel with matching bracelet marks the first instance of the Odysseus model being equipped with a chronograph; chronograph enthusiasts will want to note that the vertical clutch makes its first appearance in an A. Lange & Söhne watch here. In fact, calibre L156.1 is the Glashütte manufacture’s first-ever automatic chronograph, which is remarkable considering that it is the maker of the only triple-split seconds chronograph in the world. Dial-side, this timepiece stands out for its method of tracking elapsed minutes through a large central hand rather than a counter. Additionally, the chronograph pushers are ingeniously integrated into the existing pushers that control the date and day counters, facilitated by a crown-controlled function selector.
BLACK
BEAUTY
Audemars Piguet is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Royal Oak Offshore this year, and there are a number of significant chronographs in the mix, including the 42mm Ref. 26238CE. The Beast, as it is affectionately known, has undergone several significant changes since its debut, and gets a dressed-up (yet scaled-back) iteration this year in the gem-set 37mm pieces. But for our pick we’ll go with the traditional choice, which is this full-black ceramic model. Already known colloquially either as the Black Beauty or the Beast in Black, this reference is the first time any Royal Oak Offshore has been proposed in ceramic, right down to the iconic bracelet. An Audemars Piguet Beast in this material is already highly collectible, what with the chronograph pushers and crown in matching ceramic too; the presence of the automatic chronograph calibre 4404 gives the watch unbeatable pedigree. It now boasts a column wheel-controlled mechanism with vertical clutch that manages to make the watch even more exciting to look at via the titanium exhibition caseback.
ALREADY KNOWN COLLOQUIALLY EITHER AS THE BLACK BEAUTY OR THE BEAST IN BLACK, THIS REFERENCE IS THE FIRST TIME ANY ROYAL OAK OFFSHORE HAS BEEN PROPOSED IN CERAMIC.
MODULAR
ARCHITECTURE
The Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Collection Tentagraph SLGC001 is not only the brand’s first traditional mechanical chronograph but also the only one in the world with a dual impulse escapement. The watch, equipped with a spartan dial, demonstrates a shift in Grand Seiko’s approach within their traditional mechanical range. The dial-side placement of the chronograph module led to a distinct design and marks it as the most prestigious modular-style timepiece. The Tentagraph watch boasts a large (43mm) and thick (approximately 15mm) case, but its ergonomic lug styling accommodates various wrist sizes. The high-intensity titanium case and bracelet undergo Zaratsu polishing for a mirror-like effect, showcasing Grand Seiko’s commitment to exceptional finishing. This extends to the calibre, which showcases magnificent finishing touches. While such design flourishes are not new for Grand Seiko, they exemplify the brand’s dedication to detail and craftsmanship.
MILITARY
TRADITION
Listed as Type XX by Breguet, there are actually two watches: The Type 20 Chronographe 2057 and the Type XX Chronographe 2067. The distinction between the two models lies in their historical contexts. The Type 20 embodies Breguet’s military tradition and is the first historical reference for this watch, while the Type XX is its civilian counterpart. Both new models share the same case specifications, measuring 42mm in diameter, but differences abound in design and features. Type 20 features syringe hands and a vibrant green lume, while Type XX boasts lance hands and an aged lume. The former is a bi-compax chronograph with a 30-minute totaliser, while the latter has three registers, with 15-minute and 12-hour totalisers. Both references employ new integrated chronograph calibres characterised by column wheels and vertical clutches, with a flyback function. These two chronographs offer Breguet enthusiasts a unique pairing that showcases the brand’s expertise and commitment to its historical legacy and contemporary watchmaking innovation.
THESE TWO CHRONOGRAPHS OFFER BREGUET ENTHUSIASTS A UNIQUE PAIRING THAT SHOWCASES THE BRAND’S EXPERTISE AND COMMITMENT TO ITS HISTORICAL LEGACY AND CONTEMPORARY WATCHMAKING INNOVATION.
GLASS
BOX
The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph 39mm is the new embodiment of the brand’s former CEO and Honorary Chairman Jack Heuer’s vision for enhanced legibility. While initial observations might suggest familiar design elements, the standout feature of this latest release is the entirely new “glass box” design. This innovative construction boasts smooth curves that seamlessly encompass a freshly-designed curved flange. Chronograph enthusiasts will note that the tachymeter scale is outside the flange. Through exceptional engineering, the watch offers minimal distortion caused by refraction, ensuring clear visibility from various angles. Like another watch on this list, there are two versions in steel: a bi-compax and a tri-compax reverse panda execution. Both variations pay homage to the iconic aesthetics of the Carrera while embracing a contemporary spirit through meticulous detailing and the development of a new calibre. An evolutionary step forward, the calibre TH20-00 introduces bidirectional winding, a reimagined skeletonised TAG Heuer shield rotor, and an impressive 80 hours of power reserve.
MARINE
AMBITIONS
The chronograph is a mainstay in sports timing — that is how it originated, after all. Last year, Ulysse Nardin became the official timekeeper of the Ocean Race, a global sailing competition widely regarded as the longest and toughest, and the brand revealed a watch this year for the 50th anniversary of the race. The Ulysse Nardin Ocean Race Chronograph is a 44mm limited-edition in titanium and Carbonium that echoes the best in nautical engineering, specifically, the materials used in building the hulls of racing yachts. Made by a specialist partner, Carbonium is Ulysse Nardin’s carbon material of choice, comprising upcycled carbon fibre from aeroplane fuselages. While it doesn’t offer a performance boost for watches the way the lightweight materials in racing yachts do, Ulysse Nardin says Carbonium has 40 per cent less impact on the environment, versus other carbon composites. The sapphire crystal caseback bears the number 50, as a tribute to the Ocean Race anniversary, and showcases the in-house automatic UN chronograph calibre UN-150.
MADE BY A SPECIALIST PARTNER, CARBONIUM IS ULYSSE NARDIN’S CARBON MATERIAL OF CHOICE, COMPRISING UPCYCLED CARBON FIBRE FROM AEROPLANE FUSELAGES.
PILOT
PROJECT
In a year where chronographs — particularly the flyback variant — have taken the spotlight, the Zenith Pilot Big Date Flyback stands out with its distinctive double date window and buttery-smooth chronograph pushers. Unlike most chronographs, where the date feature gets in the way, the 42.5mm Pilot Big Date (offered in steel and matte black ceramic versions) manages to captivate with its distinctive features. The big date function jumps in a fraction of a second, making it as close to being instantaneous as anything ever achieved in a mechanical watch. Additionally, adjusting the date through the crown is quick and hassle-free, ensuring synchronisation. The “Pilot” in the watch’s name is a nod to Zenith’s aviation heritage, and it holds the right to use the term on its dial. This legacy was established in 1909 when aviator Louis Bleriot successfully crossed the English Channel with a Zenith timekeeper, solidifying the brand’s presence in the aviation world.
Keen to explore more horological wonders? Head to the Singapore Watch Fair which runs from 18-23 October at Equarius Hotel.