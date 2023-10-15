Refined Elegance Through the Ages

While Audemars Piguet’s emblematic Royal Oak epitomises the height of desirability and prestige among the 21st-century watch crowd, the manufacture is hardly a new kid on the block. Its watchmaking history spans back to 1875, with a good part of the brand’s 148-year heritage dedicated to producing extraordinary timepieces for women, who were the first to embrace the wristwatch when it started appearing in the late 19th century. (The pocket watches beloved by men of that century stayed comfortably and safely ensconced in the pocket until the early 20th century.)

Miniaturisation was already the name of the game where women’s timepieces were concerned. Audemars Piguet was right at the forefront of the scene with timepieces that reflected the brand’s adaptability through designs that ranged from poised to playful. Early women’s watches from Audemars Piguet took the form of jewellery like pendants, brooches and rings, and showcased a diverse array of case designs, lively dials and exquisite gem-setting techniques with the creative use of colourful gemstones.