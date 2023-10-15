Refined Elegance Through the Ages

REFINED
ELEGANCE
ELEGANCE
THROUGH THE AGES
Since 1875, Audemars Piguet has been creating exceptional timepieces for women, culminating in the launch of the Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet, the first collection conceived with both women and men in mind
While Audemars Piguet’s emblematic Royal Oak epitomises the height of desirability and prestige among the 21st-century watch crowd, the manufacture is hardly a new kid on the block. Its watchmaking history spans back to 1875, with a good part of the brand’s 148-year heritage dedicated to producing extraordinary timepieces for women, who were the first to embrace the wristwatch when it started appearing in the late 19th century. (The pocket watches beloved by men of that century stayed comfortably and safely ensconced in the pocket until the early 20th century.)
Miniaturisation was already the name of the game where women’s timepieces were concerned. Audemars Piguet was right at the forefront of the scene with timepieces that reflected the brand’s adaptability through designs that ranged from poised to playful. Early women’s watches from Audemars Piguet took the form of jewellery like pendants, brooches and rings, and showcased a diverse array of case designs, lively dials and exquisite gem-setting techniques with the creative use of colourful gemstones.
Beyond their aesthetic appeal, these historical watches played a pivotal role in the wristwatch’s development in the early 20th century, meeting both technical and aesthetic challenges while anticipating evolving female preferences.
Early women’s watches from Audemars Piguet took the form of jewellery and showcased a diverse array of case designs, lively dials and exquisite gem-setting techniques.
Art of Adornment
Audemars Piguet’s relentless pursuit of miniaturisation led to the creation of exceptionally compact and complex movements. In 1927, the pinnacle was reached with the development of the calibre 5/6SB, the smallest “baguette” style movement produced by the manufacture. This achievement gave rise to highly fashionable wristwatches that blurred the boundaries between jewellery and horology, ushering in a wave of creative feminine designs.
IN 1927, THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE MANUFACTURE’S SMALLEST “BAGUETTE” STYLE MOVEMENT, CALIBRE 5/6SB, GAVE RISE TO HIGHLY FASHIONABLE WRISTWATCHES THAT USHERED IN A WAVE OF CREATIVE FEMININE DESIGNS.
Even during the tumultuous years of World War II, Audemars Piguet continued to craft watches for women. Those produced in the 1940s and 1950s built upon the creative and artistic trends of the 1930s, particularly in case design. Unique bracelet watches often had concealed dials and showcased remarkable goldsmithing and gem-setting techniques. This would continue into the 1970s, with timepieces that married traditional mechanical watchmaking with gem-setting and other métiers d’art, even as the lure of quartz technology was growing.
Then, in 1976, Audemars Piguet added yet another significant milestone to its cap when it introduced the Royal Oak II, the first Royal Oak model designed for women. This timepiece was conceived by Jacqueline Dimier, who became the Head of Product Design at Audemars Piguet in 1975. This is significant for one fact: While watchmaking has a long tradition of women doing movement assembly and practising artisanal crafts, the chief design role was typically occupied by men.
Then, in 1976, Audemars Piguet added yet another significant milestone to its cap when it introduced the Royal Oak II, the first Royal Oak model designed for women. This timepiece was conceived by Jacqueline Dimier, who became the Head of Product Design at Audemars Piguet in 1975. This is significant for one fact: While watchmaking has a long tradition of women doing movement assembly and practising artisanal crafts, the chief design role was typically occupied by men.
The Trailblazers
Contrary to the original Royal Oak that caused a stir upon release in 1972, the Royal Oak II proved an immediate success. This smaller steel version, designed by Dimier, retained the iconic octagonal bezel and tapering bracelet of the original Royal Oak but revisited its entire proportions and aesthetic harmony to reach a 29mm diameter. This diminutive Royal Oak was equipped with a small selfwinding mechanism, calibre 2062, measuring just 15.4mm in diameter. This transformation established the Royal Oak as an enduring symbol of feminine watchmaking. Since then, the Royal Oak line has expanded to include various women’s versions — including the quartz-powered 20mm Royal Oak Mini launched in 1997 — evolving with changing lifestyles.
The smaller steel version retained the iconic octagonal bezel and tapering bracelet of the original Royal Oak, but revisited its entire proportions and aesthetic harmony.
In 1996, three years after the Royal Oak Offshore pushed the limits again for Audemars Piguet upon its launch, the manufacture unveiled its first Royal Oak Offshore for women. Here, too, the design team, under the stewardship of Dimier, boldly revised the oversized men’s 42mm model, turning it into a 30mm diameter watch that retained the bold qualities of the original model. In the 2000s, furthering its long legacy of jewellery watches, Audemars Piguet ventured boldly into high jewellery timepieces, blending diamonds and gemstones with audacious designs. While these were entirely contemporary affairs, one can see a hint of the same design language found in the jewellery watches of the 1960s and 1970s. These unique creations paved the way for the manufacture’s Haute Joaillerie watch collection launched in 2013. This included many noteworthy designs, including those found in the famed Diamond Trilogy series, which comprised seminal creations such as the Transformers-looking Diamond Fury (2015), the pyramid-adorned Diamond Punk (2016) and the no-holds-barred spikes of the Diamond Outrage (2017). No less dramatic was 2019’s Sapphire Orbe, which paid homage to Audemars Piguet’s hometown of Le Brassus through a geometric lens, complete with 12,000 rigorously selected gems.
A New Dawn
In 2016, Audemars Piguet collaborated with famed Florentine jewellery designer Carolina Bucci to reimagine the women’s Royal Oak for its 40th anniversary. This collaboration gave birth to the Royal Oak Frosted Gold, characterised by its shimmering hammered gold case and bracelet with a diamond dust effect. This captivating finish — one that Bucci is famed for — is rooted in an ancient gold hammering technique that adds a sparkling allure reminiscent of freshly fallen snow in sunlight. It looks to be gem-set, but the shine comes entirely from the finishing technique. Subsequent collaborations with Carolina Bucci further enriched the collection.
In 2019, the brand made waves again with the introduction of the Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet, its first collection designed with both women and men in mind.
The brand made waves again in 2019 when it introduced the Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet, its first collection designed with both women and men in mind. The timepieces showcase a three-part case composed of an octagonal middle case embedded within an ultra-thin bezel and a round caseback. The double-curved sapphire crystal creates a captivating concave optical effect, enhancing the dial’s details from every angle — a unique sapphire crystal application that sets the brand apart.
The Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet collection has evolved since then, incorporating new materials, complications, and colours to suit diverse tastes. This year, the manufacture expanded its horizons by introducing a new 38mm case size. These newest editions are a little more diminutive without having lost any of the character that’s so expected of the collection. The smaller case preserves all the codes of the original 41mm models, but makes a point of addressing a proportionally smaller crown with an ergonomic update: More pronounced grooves that make it easier to grip. There are two new pink gold models in purple or ivory, both featuring one of Audemars Piguet’s latest generation of self-winding movements, Calibre 5900. This further broadens the appeal of the collection and reasserts Audemars Piguet’s dedication to producing timepieces for all types of wrists.
The Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet collection has evolved since then, incorporating new materials, complications, and colours to suit diverse tastes. This year, the manufacture expanded its horizons by introducing a new 38mm case size. These newest editions are a little more diminutive without having lost any of the character that’s so expected of the collection. The smaller case preserves all the codes of the original 41mm models, but makes a point of addressing a proportionally smaller crown with an ergonomic update: More pronounced grooves that make it easier to grip. There are two new pink gold models in purple or ivory, both featuring one of Audemars Piguet’s latest generation of self-winding movements, Calibre 5900. This further broadens the appeal of the collection and reasserts Audemars Piguet’s dedication to producing timepieces for all types of wrists.
MODERN HERITAGE
Experience the results of 150 years of innovation.