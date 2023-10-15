The Singularity

If ever there was a competition for a watch name that says it all, Ulysse Nardin’s groundbreaking Freak would win hands down. Recognised as the timepiece that changed the face of modern watchmaking singlehandedly, the Freak wiped the horological workbench clean of its cobwebs and centuries-old conventions of how wristwatches should look and function. It had no crown, no dial and no hands to speak of. Plus, the Freak featured an escapement made of silicon — a common enough material used in the watch industry today (thanks to Ulysse Nardin) but completely unheard of at the time of its 2001 debut.

As the timepiece’s name proudly proclaimed, it was a true freak of nature and — as any true iconoclast is wont to do — caused as much consternation among the conservatives as it did excitement among the visionaries when it first came out. The one thing that everyone could agree on was that Freak heralded the inevitable: A new horological dawn had arrived; a revolution had begun.