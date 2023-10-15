SPECIAL FEATURE

State of the Art

Girard-Perregaux’s Laureato Absolute Chronograph 8Tech features a carbon composite produced using an industry-first technique that gives it exceptional durability and a distinctive appearance

If you’re into watches that feature high-tech materials, you’d already be quite familiar with Girard-Perregaux’s Laureato Absolute range, a sub-collection within the brand’s signature Laureato line that is known for its impressive variety of world-first innovations. Since the first Laureato Absolute was launched in 2019, unusual new models have continuously been introduced, each featuring a different cutting-edge material. Some of the most recent examples include the Laureato Absolute Light and Shade and the Light and Fire, which boast transparent cases made from metallised sapphire crystal. But Girard-Perregaux’s innovations for the line are not solely limited to the case material. One fascinating creation is the Laureato Absolute Gold Fever, which has a unique strap made from rubber alloy — an invention of the watchmaker that is produced by suffusing rubber with rose gold.

The latest Laureato Absolute release sees yet another technical innovation being employed in a visually outstanding watch model. This time, it is a groundbreaking technique that turns a carbon and titanium composite into a highly durable yet lightweight material. Named the Laureato Absolute Chronograph 8Tech, the watch features a case that is crafted from this new material. The word 8Tech refers to the innovative technique utilised in producing the case of the timepiece, which fuses together carbon composite layers, one upon another, to construct its form. These layers are super thin — each measuring just 0.05mm thick — and are composed of unidirectional, non-braided and pre-impregnated carbon fibres that have been combined with lightweight titanium powder. THE LATEST LAUREATO ABSOLUTE SEES YET ANOTHER TECHNICAL INNOVATION BEING EMPLOYED IN A VISUALLY OUTSTANDING WATCH MODEL.

These layers are then “superimposed” upon one another, each orientated differently to form “stacks” that are cut into octagons. These octagonal pieces are then placed in a mould and subjected to heat and extreme pressure. The resulting material is what the case components, including the bezel, are milled from. Each component is then refined by hand. This technique is an industry first, and gives the case a shimmering appearance and a swirled, wavy pattern reminiscent of Damascus steel. What makes it even more remarkable is that the structural pattern of the composite used for each case is unique, which means that every case is different and will have its own distinct appearance.

While circular shapes could have been created from this material, the watchmaker chose the octagonal form that has become a brand signature since the beginnings of the Laureato line in 1975. It also doesn’t hurt that the octagonal shape, which has eight sides, is a symbol of luck in certain cultures.

Sensorial Delight Sleek and modern aesthetics aside, the other obvious benefit of the material is its weight, which is five times lighter than steel despite being as strong and durable as the metal. Thus, despite a generously sized case measuring 44mm wide and 15.15mm thick, the Laureato Absolute Chronograph 8Tech feels as light as a feather on the wrist at just 106.4g.

The dial is produced via a sandwich-type construction method. The sandblasted top is grey with a gradient effect to echo the colours seen in the carbon composite used for the case. At the bottom, you have grade 5 titanium that is partially visible through the arrow-shaped apertures found on the upper surface. The date window between the four and five o’clock positions is accompanied by three sub-dials for the running seconds (located at three o’clock), the 12-hour counter (six o’clock) and the 30-minute counter (nine o’clock). These various features on the dial combine to present a play on texture, colour and depth.

Beating inside the Laureato Absolute Chronograph 8Tech is a manufacture movement comprising 419 components. This is the self-winding calibre GP03300-1058, revealed via the display caseback fitted with a smoky-toned sapphire crystal that goes perfectly with the timepiece’s colour theme of grey and black. The blackened movement is quite a stunning sight, featuring a mix of textures created via various finishing techniques, including chamfering, straight-graining and Côtes de Genève striping. The integrated bracelet is one of the distinctive features of the Laureato line, and the 8Tech is no different. It comes with an integrated black rubber strap with a fabric-effect look, grey stitching and a black PVD-treated folding titanium buckle with a micro-adjustment system that allows one to fine-tune the strap’s fit.