Exposed beauty: Stunning skeleton and peekaboo watches that bare all

IWC Schaffhausen redefines resilience in high horology with the Big Pilot’s Watch Shock Absorber Tourbillon Skeleton XPL, a cutting-edge fusion of mechanical complexity and shock resistance. For the first time, the Swiss manufacture integrates its patented SPRIN-g PROTECT system with a flying minute tourbillon, offering extraordinary protection to one of watchmaking’s most delicate and fragile complications. Encased in Ceratanium, IWC’s proprietary alloy that combines the lightness of titanium with the hardness of ceramic, this 44mm skeletonised timepiece showcases a revolutionary bulk metallic glass (BMG) spring engineered to withstand shocks exceeding 10,000Gs.

Powering the watch is the IWC-manufactured calibre 82915, featuring skeletonised plates, bridges and rotor to minimise mass and optimise shock absorption. Weighing only 0.663g, the tourbillon at 6 o’clock appears to hover above the minimalist black ring dial. The generous 80-hour power reserve is driven by a ceramic-reinforced Pellaton winding system. Each watch in this 100-piece limited edition comes fitted with a black patterned rubber strap and Ceratanium pin buckle.