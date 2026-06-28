How one family built a regenerative farm around a rescued joglo in Bali

When Heveya CEO Stefan Magnus came across a restored joglo – a traditional Javanese wooden structure – in Bali, he set out to give it a new lease of life and, in the process, embarked on a journey into Balinese philosophy and regenerative living.

Having lived in Singapore for the last 27 years, the plan was to spend a year in Bali for a change of pace. His wife is Indonesian, so the transition felt natural. Then the pandemic hit, and what began as a temporary move became something more permanent.

From 2018 to 2023, the family was based in a villa in Canggu. But living in Bali also brought a different kind of reckoning. "On one hand, Bali is incredibly beautiful, the nature, the friendliness of the people. But on the other hand, Bali is grappling with rapid development, and waste management challenges,” he explained.

For Magnus – whose brand specialises in sustainable, organic natural latex mattresses and eco-friendly bedding – it only deepened his conviction to live more intentionally.