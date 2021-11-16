Your very own sustainable sanctuary in a luxurious urban oasis

Plush furnishings, deluxe amenities, panoramic views and professional concierge services are features you’d expect of a luxury hotel. But at Pullman Residences, you can call these features home.

Nestled in the prime locale of District 11, this freehold private residence in Newton is everything you love about the hotel lifestyle and more. Pullman Residences is a retreat for the busy professional, with eco-friendly touches that make sustainable living a walk in the park.

Utmost care for the environment has been taken into consideration, with each unit and all common areas focused on creating a resource-conscious community and reducing carbon footprint. The building exterior features distinct architectural fins that offer privacy, but also provide shade from the sun, leading to cooler surroundings.

With even the lowest floor starting at 17m above ground level, each of the 340 units enjoys unobstructed views southward of the vibrant Orchard Road skyline and the tranquil Bukit Timah private housing enclave towards the north. Revel in these gorgeous vistas from the comfort of your expansive balcony.

INTELLIGENT AND INTUITIVE DESIGN

When comfort is key, it helps to have spacious surrounds. Each unit at Pullman Residences is fitted with bedrooms that can easily accommodate a queen-sized bed for a good night’s rest.

The most common unit is the two-bedroom option at 667 sq ft, with four units boasting a penthouse while the single-bedroom options are sized at 462 sq ft. Like the two-bedroom version, four of these units have the same penthouse option.

The three-bedroom units measure 1,163 sq ft and two of these units feature a penthouse. The crème de la crème of Pullman Residences is the four-bedroom unit that measures 1,378 sq ft. The penthouse option for the four-bedroom version is limited to just one. These three- and four-bedroom units also feature wet and dry kitchens where you can utilise the premium fixtures as you unleash your inner Gordon Ramsey or enjoy a more casual meal by the breakfast counter.

If the rooms are too small to your liking, the option of purchasing two adjacent units is available. Combine a two-bedroom unit with another three- or four-bedroom unit for a massive home with four or even five bedrooms.

A private lift gives you direct access to your apartment for that touch of exclusivity, while penthouse units offer elevated ceilings that enhance the sense of space and ventilation, welcoming you with an air of grandeur.

Keeping your home safe is smart technology for round-the-clock monitoring, as well as a biometric digital door lock with break-in alert. Air-conditioning throughout the unit can also be seamlessly controlled for energy-efficient living.

WHERE HOME IS A LIFESTYLE

With health and wellness a priority for most these days, you’ll find a host of amenities to cater to your active lifestyle. Work out in the convenience of home with a 50m lap pool, gym, aqua gym, and tennis court with a half basketball court.

Need some mindfulness time instead? Ease into a relaxed state of being and rejuvenate yourself at the jacuzzi, garden courtyard or wellness pool. To relieve the stress of a hectic week, take a stroll along the aroma trail to calm your senses.

Entertaining friends and family will be a breeze at the teppanyaki grill available at The Verandah, or the barbecue option at the Dining Pavilion or the adjacent Club Lounge. Enjoy an exclusive VIP experience, with a concierge, doorman and Club Lounge service ambassador on hand to provide assistance.

For the ultimate in luxury living, a complimentary three-year membership in the Accor Ownership Benefits Program will be extended to residents of Pullman Residences. Perks include Diamond status in the Accor Live Limitless loyalty programme and 20 per cent off best available rates in over 4,000 Accor hotels and resorts globally.

CONNECTIVITY AT YOUR DOORSTEP

When it comes to location, Pullman Residences is at the heart of it all – shopping, dining, healthcare, education and even a UNESCO World Heritage Site are located just a stone’s throw away. Indulge in retail therapy and world-class dining options in the shopping belt of Orchard Road, just one station away from Newton MRT where the development sits. The healthcare hub of Novena is also conveniently located at the next station.

The Downtown Line connects you to fresh air and nature at the 160-year-old Singapore Botanic Gardens just two stations away, while the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve is six stations away.

Sending the kids to school will be a breeze, with prestigious institutions like the Anglo-Chinese School Barker and Anglo-Chinese School Primary within 1km, Hwa Chong Institution three MRT stops away, and St Joseph’s Institution and Singapore Chinese Girls’ School a five-minute drive away.

Getting to work is equally convenient – the business districts of Raffles Place, Downtown and Telok Ayer are all under eight MRT stops away, while the CTE is less than 10 minutes away. Less time travelling to and from work also means more time with the family or by the pool back home.

Whether you’re a city slicker or a nature lover, Pullman Residences brings together the best of prestige, exclusivity and green living.

