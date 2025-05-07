Singapore-based fine-dining Chinese restaurant Imperial Treasure debuts in Japan
Renowned for its exceptional service and authentic Chinese delicacies, the new outlet, situated in Tokyo's luxury shopping district, Ginza, opened on Apr 27 and included a Ginza-exclusive menu.
Singapore-based fine dining Chinese restaurant Imperial Treasure is now available in Tokyo, Japan with the grand opening of its Ginza location on Apr 27 this year.
Housing a total of 54 seats, the new outlet in the city’s luxury shopping district offers an elegant setting with sculptures crafted by Japanese artisans, and a range of sophisticatedly designed spaces from fully private dining rooms to semi-private areas, perfect for business occasions and private gatherings.
Imperial Treasure Ginza will offer their fine Chinese delicacies to customers, including renowned signature dish Peking Duck, served across 10 Imperial Treasure restaurants worldwide.
Other signature dishes at the Ginza restaurant include the Crispy Chicken Fillet Stuffed with Minced Shrimp, Claypot Rice with Crab and Diced Ginger, and Roasted Suckling Pig Stuffed with Glutinous Rice.
To celebrate its debut in Japan, Imperial Treasure also surprised guests with its Ginza-exclusive menu, including offerings like Sauteed Egg White with Sea Urchin, Deep-fried Amadai Fish Fillet with Crispy Rice, and Crispy Chicken Fillet Stuffed with Minced Shrimp.
The restaurant’s wine list, meticulously curated by an in-house sommelier, offers a distinguished selection of French fine wines — including grand maisons such as Chateau Lafite and Chateau Margaux, an exquisite range of Japanese whiskies, artisanal sake, and wines as well as Chinese treasures like Moutai and aged yellow wine.
“We are thrilled to finally introduce Imperial Treasure to Japan. Japanese diners have an extraordinary appreciation for precision, craftsmanship, and seasonality, all these are values that align perfectly with Imperial Treasure’s philosophy,” said Kenny Leung, chief executive officer of Imperial Treasure Restaurant Group.
“This new Imperial Treasure location was carefully selected after years of searching, to ensure that both business professionals and guests who prefer a private space can enjoy their meal in complete comfort. We sincerely hope all our guests will experience an impeccable fine Chinese dining experience at Imperial Treasure.”
Imperial Treasure, Ginza is at Garen12F, 3-5-4 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-0061