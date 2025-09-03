The secret life of eggplants, the role of failure and other revelations from Somma’s R&D kitchen

When you dine at Somma during this season, don’t ask pastry chef Jeanette Ow about the souffle. It is probably going to be one of the most glorious desserts you will taste this year. And, getting it right was a pain in the posterior. The fig souffle, made with sheep’s cheese and crowned with a pink disc of frozen fig, failed more than 50 times before standing tall. Victor Hugo wrote that "mothers are often fondest of the child which has caused them the greatest pain”, but Ow, in a fit of pique, said she never wanted to see another souffle ever again. Selfishly, I hope she eyeballs many more. Like many of the dishes here, it’s proof of persistence made edible.

“R&D is like a conversation with the ingredient: You listen, you push, you compromise, until it shows you what it wants to be,” Febbrile said. “It’s about unlearning and rebuilding, an intentional process drawing from old methods, testing, and finding ways to give new life through circular cooking. Every trial teaches us something. The dish may last only a moment, but the memory it creates — that stays.”

Somma is at 46 Kim Yam Road, New Bahru #04-02.