8 property webinars to watch if you're buying real estate in Singapore
As Exceptional Homes, a virtual real estate event by Mediacorp and PropertyGuru, comes to a close, here’s how you can catch up on the webinars you may have missed.
When it comes to investing in the Singapore property market, there is much for you to learn and consider before diving in headfirst. What factors should you consider? Are there certain trends to keep up with?
Amid increasing interest in luxury home ownership in Singapore, Mediacorp and PropertyGuru partnered to host Exceptional Homes, a virtual real estate event from Nov 20 to Nov 28 that gave attendees insights into high-end property investment through a series of live webinars, panel discussions and presentations.
Now that the event has come to a close, here is a list of webinars you may have missed surrounding three themes – investment strategies, market trends and luxury home design.
INVESTMENT STRATEGIES
LUXURY INVESTMENTS: NAVIGATING THE INVESTMENT LANDSCAPE DURING A PANDEMIC
Speaker: Dr Patrick Liew, executive chairman, GEX Ventures
Despite an economic downturn spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, Singapore’s luxury property market witnessed a massive boost in sales this year. What is driving this demand and who are buying these homes? What are some factors to consider before jumping into the market?
Hear from award-winning entrepreneur, humanitarian and philanthropist Dr Patrick Liew, executive chairman of GEX Ventures. Dr Liew has also won international business awards including the Global Leader Award, Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Award, and the Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Social Contribution.
USING SINGAPORE’S MASTERPLAN FOR INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES IN 2022
Speaker: Dr Lee Nai Jia, deputy director, Institute of Real Estate and Urban Studies (IREUS), National University of Singapore (NUS)
What should you look out for in Singapore’s land development plan across the next 10 to 15 years? What are some investment choices you can make from here?
In this fireside chat, Dr Tan Tee Khoon, country manager of PropertyGuru Singapore speaks to Dr Lee Nai Jia, deputy director of Institute of Real Estate and Urban Studies (IREUS), National University of Singapore (NUS), on Singapore’s Master Plan 2019. Discover expert insights on the five themes of the master plan.
TIMING RIGHT TO GAIN AN EARLY MOVER ADVANTAGE
Speaker: Zann Tan, district division director, ERA Singapore
Is there a right timing to dive into the market? How can you gain an early mover advantage? Zann Tann, district division director at ERA Singapore, shares some tips and research insights for prospective home buyers.
Tan began his career in real estate in 2009. At 28 years old, Tan rose to the rank of division director and became one of the youngest project leaders in the industry. He has won several individual and leadership accolades, and was appointed project division director for many sold-out projects, both locally and internationally.
MARKET TRENDS
WHY ZERO CARBON HOMES ARE THE NEW LUXURY
Speaker: Jason Pomeroy, founding principal, Pomeroy Studio/Pomeroy Academy
With sustainability rising to the fore, Singapore is seeing an increasing trend towards zero carbon homes. But what are zero carbon homes? What does a sustainable luxury home entail? Does sustainability mean more costly design?
This session features speaker Jason Pomeroy, founding principal of Pomeroy Studio and Pomeroy Academy. Pomeroy is an award-winning architect, academic, author and TV presenter, regarded as one of the world’s thought leaders in sustainable design.
HOW IS TOKENISATION SHAPING UP PROPERTY INVESTMENT?
Speaker: Oliver Siah, co-founder and CEO, Fraxtor
You might have heard about tokenisation, but what exactly is it and how will it change the way we invest in real estate?
This session by Oliver Siah, co-founder and CEO of Fraxtor, will cover the technology behind real estate tokenisation and how it will impact investment strategies.
With more than ten years of experience in the real estate industry, Siah manages investments in commercial and industrial properties and residential real estate development in Singapore. Oliver is the regional chair of the Foundation of International Blockchain Real Estate Expertise in Singapore and a member of the Singapore Institute of Directors and the Institute of Engineers Singapore.
DESIGNING LUXURY HOMES
MODERN BESPOKE HOMES: DESIGNING FOR THE INTERNATIONAL ELITE
Speakers: Wenhui Lim, director, Spark Architects & Greg Shand, founder, Robert Greg Shand Architects
A home is a significant investment, and the design of a property is just as important to its value. In this fireside chat, glean insights into the architectural and design aspects of a luxury home. How have design trends changed over the years? What does it mean to design for the international elite?
Speakers include Wen Hui Lim, director of Spark Architects. Some of Lim’s most significant projects include the Fai-Fah youth centre in Bangkok, shopping and entertainment district Starhill Gallery in Kuala Lumpur and CapitaLand’s Raffles City Ningbo in China.
Also hear from Greg Shand, founder of Robert Greg Shand Architects. With over 20 years of experience working in Japan and Southeast Asia, Shand embraces a philosophy that marries a Japanese less-is-more ethos with Western values.
HOW TO CRAFT TIMELESS LUXURY INTERIORS THAT CREATE A MINDFUL EXPERIENCE AND EMOTIONAL IMPACT
Speakers: Gracinha Viterbo, project & creative director, Viterbo Interior Design; Miguel Stucky, managing partner, Viterbo Interior Design
A home should be a place where you feel the most comfortable and at ease. How do you craft timeless, luxurious interiors befitting of a relaxing sanctuary?
Tune in to this session helmed by Grancinha Viterbo and Miguel Stucky, the husband and wife duo behind Viterbo Interior Design. Viterbo has been the creative ambassador for the brand’s global expansion, leading international projects that include five-star hotels, as well as boutique properties, which have earned her a host of illustrious distinctions and awards worldwide.
Stucky is responsible for crafting the business side of the firm to be ultimately responsive and as creative as the designs the business produces.
THE ART OF COLLECTING: HOW, WHERE AND WHY TO START LOOKING AT ART FOR YOUR SPACES
Speaker: Kim Tay, gallery director, The Artling
Looking for art to spruce up your home? Where and how do you start? Pick up tips from Kim Tay, gallery director of The Artling. Find out how to kickstart your art collecting journey or expand your growing collection.
Tay manages The Artling’s online platform, where she oversees an online inventory of close to S$320 million. She also leads the company’s various consultancy projects across the globe, sourcing and commissioning artworks for clients such as the Google offices in Singapore and the Ritz-Carlton hotel in the Maldives.
