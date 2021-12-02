8 property webinars to watch if you're buying real estate in Singapore

When it comes to investing in the Singapore property market, there is much for you to learn and consider before diving in headfirst. What factors should you consider? Are there certain trends to keep up with?

Amid increasing interest in luxury home ownership in Singapore, Mediacorp and PropertyGuru partnered to host Exceptional Homes, a virtual real estate event from Nov 20 to Nov 28 that gave attendees insights into high-end property investment through a series of live webinars, panel discussions and presentations.

Now that the event has come to a close, here is a list of webinars you may have missed surrounding three themes – investment strategies, market trends and luxury home design.

INVESTMENT STRATEGIES

LUXURY INVESTMENTS: NAVIGATING THE INVESTMENT LANDSCAPE DURING A PANDEMIC

Speaker: Dr Patrick Liew, executive chairman, GEX Ventures