What we know about the Lornie Road bungalow that sold for S$26.8 million

A fairly new bungalow at Lornie Road is being acquired by the daughter of Lim Bee Huat of Kopitiam fame for S$26.8 million, The Business Times (BT) reported in October.

This works out to S$2,545 per sq ft (psf), which is considered to be on the high side for the 10,529 sq ft freehold site within the Caldecott Hill Estate Good Class Bungalow (GCB) Area.

“This is even after adjusting for the fact that the house is quite new. Moreover, the property is quite near the road/highway,” a property investor told BT.

“Working backwards, the land price would be about S$1,600 psf.”

In comparison, Ian Ang acquired a bungalow in Olive Road in the same GCB area, for S$1,537 psf or S$36 million in June. The Secretlab co-founder reportedly intends to tear down the existing bungalow and redevelop the 23,424 sq ft site into a new home.