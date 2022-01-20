What does 2022 have in store for the property market in Singapore?

Prices have risen each quarter since the circuit breaker in Q2 2020, and although the pace of growth is slowing down, we expect property prices to continue rising for most of 2022.

With another estimated 31,000 HDB flats coming off their MOP in 2022, the impact of HDB upgraders is likely to continue. Additionally, foreign investors will come back into the market if Singapore continues to reopen its borders via Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs).

In 2022, we are expecting only about 11 new launch projects. This lack of new launches is because the Government has been actively cutting back on the land supply over the past few years. With the GLS pipeline tapering, there was a slight buzz in the collective sales scene this year.

As of Q3 2021, about 25 new en bloc sites were put up for tender, compared to only 11 last year. How many are eventually sold remains to be seen. This will determine the supply for the next few years.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the US Federal Reserve slashed interest rates to near-zero in early 2020. Global interest rates and local mortgage rates recovered slightly in 2021, but have mostly remained low. Access to affordable credit has contributed to the recent property buying frenzy, as it is much cheaper to take up a home loan now than it has been in years.

Recently, the US Fed announced that they intend to raise interest rates at least twice in 2022. While a sudden spike is unlikely, this will inevitably result in a gradual increase in Singapore mortgage rates.