Singapore's property market still buzzing in Q4 2021, study finds

Affordable projects dominated the market in Q3, with nine out of 10 of the best-selling projects located in the Outside Central Region (OCR). Among them, two are also Executive Condominiums (ECs).

This is due to the good performance from launches in the past two years and the preference for larger homes due to enduring work-from-home arrangements. Also, mass-market condominiums in the OCR hit the sweet spot between price and size.

Pasir Ris 8 in District 18 was the most popular project, having sold 425 units. During the Hungry Ghost Festival month, Parc Greenwich (an EC) and The Watergardens at Canberra launched. Buyers paid little mind to superstitious beliefs, snapping up 60 per cent and 65 per cent of available units for the properties, respectively.

That said, interest in the luxury market has not waned. The Core Central Region (CCR) districts aren’t as represented on the list as most of the new projects in the city were launched earlier this year, and there are fewer units available due to exclusivity. Luxury projects such as Park Nova, 15 Holland Hill, The Avenir, and Leedon Green continued to move units at prices above S$3 million, indicating vibrant movement in this segment.