1 Hotel Tokyo: Inside Akasaka’s new luxury stay from the creator of W Hotels

For jetsetters of a certain vintage, W Hotels defined an era. More than a stylish place to spend the night, it helped set the tone for modern luxury hospitality: high-energy spaces, bold design and a touch of hedonism, with DJ sets and pool parties that often stretched late into the night.

It is a marked change of pace for W Hotels creator Barry Sternlicht, who now appears firmly in his quiet luxury era.

About a decade ago, Marriott International acquired Starwood Hotels & Resorts – the group behind brands such as W and Westin. Sternlicht, who had created the original Starwood name, later built a new hospitality portfolio comprising 1 Hotels, Baccarat Hotels and Treehouse Hotels, each exploring a different facet of contemporary luxury. In 2025, SH Hotels & Resorts officially rebranded as Starwood Hotels, reviving the name. The group now has more than 40 properties open or in development.

Until recently, however, these hotels were largely concentrated in the United States and Europe, which meant they were still relatively under the radar for many Asian travellers. That is starting to change.