1 Hotel Tokyo: Inside Akasaka’s new luxury stay from the creator of W Hotels
Barry Sternlicht defined a generation of high-energy hospitality with W Hotels. Now, with 1 Hotel Tokyo, he is bringing a quieter, greener vision of luxury to Japan.
For jetsetters of a certain vintage, W Hotels defined an era. More than a stylish place to spend the night, it helped set the tone for modern luxury hospitality: high-energy spaces, bold design and a touch of hedonism, with DJ sets and pool parties that often stretched late into the night.
It is a marked change of pace for W Hotels creator Barry Sternlicht, who now appears firmly in his quiet luxury era.
About a decade ago, Marriott International acquired Starwood Hotels & Resorts – the group behind brands such as W and Westin. Sternlicht, who had created the original Starwood name, later built a new hospitality portfolio comprising 1 Hotels, Baccarat Hotels and Treehouse Hotels, each exploring a different facet of contemporary luxury. In 2025, SH Hotels & Resorts officially rebranded as Starwood Hotels, reviving the name. The group now has more than 40 properties open or in development.
Until recently, however, these hotels were largely concentrated in the United States and Europe, which meant they were still relatively under the radar for many Asian travellers. That is starting to change.
In March 2026, 1 Hotels made its Asia debut with the opening of 1 Hotel Tokyo in Akasaka, a central Tokyo district within easy reach of the Imperial Palace gardens and Roppongi. Set within the newly constructed Akasaka Trust Tower, the hotel occupies a hyper-urban location that seems, at first, an unlikely setting for Sternlicht’s nature-led vision.
That contrast is deliberate. In many ways, 1 Hotels is the antithesis of W. Instead of spectacle, its version of luxury is built around elegant restraint – in Tokyo, expressed through a “garden in the sky” concept that offers respite from the city below.
The idea comes into focus in the 38th-floor lobby, which feels less like a check-in area than a carefully composed greenhouse. Designed by New York-based studio Creme, the space draws on Japanese wabi-sabi sensibilities, with organic materials such as reclaimed timber and textured stone, as well as soft, curved lines. Sculptural greenery climbs and spills across the interiors, softening the architecture and creating a calming counterpoint to Tokyo’s skyline, seen through floor-to-ceiling windows.
This atmosphere of tranquillity is by design. “In my travels to Japan over the decades, I have been struck by the extraordinary beauty of its gardens, the serenity of its parks and the enduring respect for nature. Even amid the modern architecture and commotion, there is a sense of peace and we wanted to capture some of that harmonious tranquillity,” said Sternlicht.
The 211 rooms, suites and penthouses follow the same philosophy, with layered lighting, natural fabrics, muted tones and generous splashes of greenery. The hotel even has a team of gardeners caring for its indoor jungle.
The expected five-star touches are present, from seasonal fruit on arrival to plush robes, slippers, Bamford toiletries, a well-stocked minibar and discreet turndown service. The difference is that every element is kept deliberately low-key.
“We focused on creating an environment that feels calm and intentional, where natural elements are not decorative, but integrated in a way that feels true to the setting. You also see it in how the hotel engages with nature in an urban context, bringing greenery into the space, framing views, and creating moments of pause within a very dynamic city,” said Raul Leal, chief executive officer of Starwood Hotels.
That approach is in step with a younger generation of travellers who are less drawn to overt displays of luxury and more interested in experiences that feel considered, immersive and aligned with their values.
“Younger travellers look at luxury through a different lens. It is less about formality or excess, and more about how something feels and what it stands for. That transparency matters, and it influences how they choose where to stay,” he said.
Terms such as sustainability and eco-consciousness have been so widely used in recent years that they risk fading into background noise. Here, however, the approach feels more pragmatic than preachy, built around small design choices that make lower-impact habits feel almost second nature.
Across the brand’s hotels, rooms are fitted with filtered water taps to reduce reliance on single-use plastics. In the shower, a discreet three-minute hourglass gently reminds guests to be mindful of water use, without resorting to jarring measures such as cutting off the supply. There is also the “1 Less Thing” programme, which invites guests to leave behind gently used clothing for donation to local communities – a practical nod to the reality of overpacked suitcases.
As Sternlicht put it, this is a hotel for those who “travel the world and also care about it”.
That idea of conscious luxury feels particularly resonant in Tokyo, where concepts such as mottainai, an aversion to waste, and kintsugi, the practice of repairing broken objects while honouring their imperfections, have long shaped attitudes towards materials and resources.
“In Japan, there has always been a culture of reuse and respect for resources; it is part of the ecosystem,” said general manager Masato Kominami. “But luxury and sustainability are often seen as separate, so what we are trying to show here is that they can exist together.”
While the exuberant W-style parties of yore are notably absent, 1 Hotel Tokyo has its own way of bringing people together.
“Today’s travellers also value experiences that feel genuine and personal. That could be something as simple as the design of a space, the story behind what they are eating, or the energy of a bar or gathering place. It is about having something that feels considered and real,” said Leal.
The lobby is designed with that in mind. By day, Neighbors Cafe, a grab-and-go coffee kiosk, draws locals stopping in for a midday break or informal meetings. By evening, Spotted Stone, the hotel’s cocktail bar, eases into a comfortable after-hours buzz with one of Tokyo’s largest collections of Japanese craft gins. On weekends, DJs play, but the mood leans more curated soundtrack than full-blown party. Guests and Tokyo residents mingle among the greenery, giving the space an easy social energy.
That same balance carries through to the hotel’s dining. In a city where good food can be found on almost every corner, NiNi still manages to stand out. The restaurant riffs on French Riviera cuisine while drawing on Japanese seasonality. Microgreens are sourced from local farms, while a classic baba is reworked with Japanese black tea syrup and orange liqueur in place of rum.
As 1 Hotel Tokyo settles in, the inevitable question is how far the brand will go in Asia. The answer is, unsurprisingly, measured.
“Asia is an incredibly dynamic and sophisticated hospitality landscape. We see meaningful opportunities across the region, but any growth will be approached thoughtfully,” said Leal.
That same mindset extends to the brand’s definition of success, which goes beyond the usual metrics of occupancy and rates. “We look at success through a broader lens. That includes sustainability – energy and water use, waste reduction – but also how guests engage with the experience and how our teams bring the brand to life day to day,” said Leal.