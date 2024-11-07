What it’s like to dine at 3-Michelin-starred Mirazur by chef Mauro Colagreco in the French Riviera

The absence of pomp and ceremony when one arrives at Mirazur is intriguing. No stream of glitterati dolled up to the nines the likes of which you would find in nearby Monaco. No fuss, no fanfare.

In its place, a sense of peace and serenity and an entrance so nondescript as if to say, nothing remarkable is happening here. To the locals, it’s just another day in the south of France. But step through the unassuming threshold slightly obscured by towering palm trees and you will find nothing ordinary happening here.

For legions of foodies the world over, making a gastronomic pilgrimage to Mirazur on the French Riviera is a privilege of the highest order. It’s apparently a two-month waitlist to dine at chef Mauro Colagreco’s acclaimed restaurant which, incidentally, held an exclusive three-month residency at Mandala Club in Singapore in 2021. After all, it’s studded with stars, earning its first Michelin star within a year of opening and its third in 2019 – the same year it was also voted ‘Best Restaurant in the World’ by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. Expectations, therefore, were high.

JEWEL OF THE RIVIERA