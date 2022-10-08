5 winery joint ventures that you should know

Back in July, Australian wine producer Penfolds pushed the envelope — and undoubtedly irked some purists — when it launched the Penfolds II, a wine that blended grapes from South Australia and Bordeaux. The New World-meets-Old World effort was a collaborative project between Penfolds and Dourthe, a Bordeaux-based wine producer.

While Penfolds and Dourthe made headlines by making an iconoclastic wine from their partnership, joint ventures between wineries from different continents are nothing new in the wine industry.

Since the 1970s, many high-profile wine producers have reached out to their peers halfway across the world for winemaking partnerships. Unlike the case with Penfolds and Dourthe, they did not combine fruit from their own territories in their collaborative wine but chose instead to produce the wine solely in a winemaking locale of their partner, often the New World party in the collaboration. The goal was to make a special wine that expresses the convergence of their winemaking ideas — without breaking any local winemaking laws.

Joint ventures in the wine world aren’t really any different from those in the corporate world. Linda Chan, assistant general manager of fine wine distributor Grand Vin, said wineries come together for a joint venture “because they have a great amount of respect for their partners”. She continued: “They believe they can share their expertise and in-depth knowledge of viticulture with each other and grow to the next level."

For the consumer, such collaborations offer a style of wine that could be unexpected or a departure from the usual style that comes from a particular region, said Chan. “It encourages drinkers to taste beyond their usual comfort zone and explore deeper into the world of wines,” she added.

CNA Luxury picks five vinous partnerships that wine lovers should check out.

OPUS ONE (MOUTON ROTHSCHILD X ROBERT MONDAVI)