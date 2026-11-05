The 50 Best Restaurants 2026: Singapore’s Odette is No 15; its head sommelier Lesley Liu wins Best Sommelier

Basque grill restaurant Asador Etxebarri was crowned No 1 at The 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony held in Lima on the evening of Nov 4 (Nov 5, 9am SGT). Tucked away in Atxondo, a small town in Vizcaya, Basque Country, the restaurant is run by chef-owner Vîctor Arguinzoniz.

Bangkok’s Gaggan is the Best Restaurant in Asia at No 2 followed by Copenhagen’s Alchemist at No 3.