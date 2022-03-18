S$10,000 for a rare Burgundy: The finest wines at Singapore’s newest wine club

The renowned London-based private members wine club, 67 Pall Mall, opened its first Asian outpost here in Singapore on Feb 14.



Located on the 27th and 28th floors of Shaw Centre’s penthouse, the club is all swank, a 15,000 sq ft space decked out in rich wood panelling, plush couches, and leather banquettes. The focal point of the interior is a six-metre floor-to-ceiling wine tower; a grand statement of what the club stands for – a wine haven.



To be a member, you pay a joining fee of S$2,400, after which monthly fees vary based on your background. For example, those under the age of 35 pay a monthly fee of S$150 while Singapore residents pay S$200.



Members get access to the wine club’s impressive collection of 5,000 wines, of which 1,000 are available by the glass. The club claims the wine list is the biggest and most diverse in Southeast Asia. A team of 15 sommeliers will be on hand to tend to offer their astute advice.



What kind of vinous gems can you expect to find at the wine club? We got Richard Hemming, 67 Pall Mall Singapore’s resident Master of Wine and head of wine for Asia, to reveal four valuable wines from the club’s cellar.