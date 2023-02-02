8 places to go for a sumptuous Valentine’s Day dinner
PSA: Make your reservations for a romantic night out ASAP.
You’ve swiped right and it’s all going well. Now don’t let yourself down by forgetting about Valentine’s Day dinner because like any other special day in Singapore, restaurant bookings fill up fast. These are some venues in which to create an evening to remember.
AHARA
What better excuse to drag your other half to the newest modern Indian restaurant in town than Valentine’s Day? Even better, on Feb 11 and Feb 14, couples get a chance to score a free bottle of Penfolds Grandfather Rare Tawny if they find the Golden Nugget (a gilded coffee bean) hidden in their elaborate rose dessert. Romance may have to wait till the morning after because you’ll leave full from the nine courses (S$420 per person) that include hay oysters smoked with sol kadhi and duck vadouvan.
BUONA TERRA
Home to some of the city’s best upscale Italian food, Buona Terra will be dishing out a six-course Valentine’s Day Dinner (S$368 per person) only on Feb 14. In keeping with its theme of seasonality, the meal includes a brown butter-poached French turbot layered with Sicilian red prawns and crowned with caviar, fusili with sea urchin and toasted almonds, and A5 Sendai wagyu stuffed with morels.
THE DEMPSEY COOKHOUSE AND BAR
The fawning service and dependably good food at this modern American restaurant make for easy romance. Jean-George Vongerichten’s casual Singapore outpost is serving a four-course meal (S$138 per person) that includes sea urchin with toasted black bread, marinated duck breast, and caramel apple panna cotta. Add S$45 for caviar with warm glazed potatoes or with a toasted egg yolk.
ESTATE
If seafood is your love language, head to Estate at Hilton Singapore for the Lobster, Crab and Seafood Buffet (S$158 per person). Available from Feb 10 to Feb 14, expect a lavish spread of snow crab legs, freshly shucked oysters, lobster thermidor, and all other manner of seafood dishes to eat your heart out on. Free flow drinks start from an additional S$50.
LA DAME DE PIC
Even on a regular day, La Dame De Pic is a romantic option, what with its dusky rose furnishings and gilded centrepiece. The food is resplendently feminine, anchored by chef patron Anne-Sophie Pic’s signature Les Berlingots — petite pasta parcels filled with a French cheese fondue. For its Valentine’s Day menu (S$388 per person, available for lunch and dinner on Feb 10 and Feb 11, and dinner on Feb 14), expect six courses that make good use of appropriately premium ingredients such as blue lobsters from Brittany and Saga wagyu tenderloin. Add S$288 per person for wine pairing.
LANTERN
You’re under the stars with a front row seat to the city’s glittering skyline and there’s not a picnic mat in sight. Mannered staff serve you and your squeeze a three-course menu of dishes like razor clams with Kaluga caviar which you wash down with a bottle of Veuve Cliquot Rose or Brut. Aren’t you glad you skipped the outdoor picnic and sprung for the Romance Under The Stars package (S$428 per couple) at Lantern instead?
MOTT 32 SINGAPORE
This modern Chinese restaurant’s Everlasting Love Set Menu (S$188 per person) is available for lunch and dinner on Feb14, with all the classics that never fail to please. The meal begins with Mott 32’s signature hot and sour soup dumpling, Iberico pork Shanghainese soup dumpling, and barbecued Iberico pork with yellow mountain honey. There’s cold free-range chicken with coriander and black truffle, double-boiled fish bone broth with fish maw and bamboo pith, crispy Boston lobster, braised fresh African abalone, and sticky black cod with mustard yuzu sauce. It’ll be like Chinese New Year all over again.
SARAI FINE THAI
If spice is a treasured part of your love life, head to Sarai Fine Thai where the familiar meets fancy. The upscale restaurant is serving a one-day-only five-course Valentine’s Day set dinner (S$98 per person) that starts with a fiery Lab Hed (mushroom salad) and goong sarong (prawns wrapped in a crispy shredded pastry) served with a punchy chilli sauce. Chase that with classic tom yum goong, before tucking into kow pad khi kem (egg and salted egg yolk fried rice topped with crispy wild rice). The sweet ending comes in the guise of kanom piak poon or pandan coconut pudding stratiated with tender coconut flesh. Add S$50 per person for wine pairing.