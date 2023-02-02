8 places to go for a sumptuous Valentine’s Day dinner

What better excuse to drag your other half to the newest modern Indian restaurant in town than Valentine’s Day? Even better, on Feb 11 and Feb 14, couples get a chance to score a free bottle of Penfolds Grandfather Rare Tawny if they find the Golden Nugget (a gilded coffee bean) hidden in their elaborate rose dessert. Romance may have to wait till the morning after because you’ll leave full from the nine courses (S$420 per person) that include hay oysters smoked with sol kadhi and duck vadouvan.

BUONA TERRA