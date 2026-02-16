AI travel planning in Japan: I used ChatGPT and Booking.com to build a Fukuoka itinerary

Booking.com’s in-platform AI Trip Planner produces tailored destination ideas, property suggestions and itineraries within seconds, complete with pricing and booking links. “User feedback has been very encouraging. Travellers appreciate how the AI Trip Planner saves time, simplifies choices and feels intuitive – especially when exploring unfamiliar destinations,” said Anthony Lu, Booking.com’s regional director for Southeast Asia and Greater Asia.

He advised that the best way to use the AI Trip Planner was to feed it questions the way one would naturally plan a trip, as it was designed to be conversational and flexible. AI-powered features such as Smart Filters allow travellers to describe their ideal property in their own words, while Property Q&A asks targeted questions about a property to “further streamline the process, helping travellers go from inspiration to booking in one smooth experience.”

LACK OF TRUST IN AI

Despite increased use, research has shown that not everyone is embracing the trend. In a survey of 37,000 respondents across 33 countries for Booking.com’s The Global AI Summit, 91 per cent were open to using AI for travel planning, yet only six per cent fully trusted it – with most users checking to confirm the suggestions.

“Many worry that AI could embed or amplify bias in travel-related services by excluding certain demographics or making the experience less inclusive,” the report noted. John Toomey, Marriott International’s Chief Commercial Officer, Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC), highlighted younger travellers as key users.

“More conservative travellers often prefer the reassurance of human recommendations or traditional booking channels. That said, even among those travellers, I foresee greater adoption in the near future as AI tools become more intuitive, reliable and integrated into trusted platforms,” he said.