Forget dusty cellars and sommelier jargon. Gen Z drinks with intention, not intimidation

Far from relying on long held tropes about wine drinking, today’s youngest drinkers of legal drinking age are rewriting the rules of what it means to enjoy a good tipple. For this curious generation, savouring an alcoholic beverage is often less about status and more about storytelling.

Whether it is a biodynamic sake from Japan, a juicy red from an under-the-radar wine region like Greece or Georgia, or a lesser known Italian white varietal, Gen Z wants bottles that reflect their identity, not their parents’ palate.

No surprises that social media aesthetics matter to this generation. For many of them, a bottle is not just judged by what is in it, but also by whether it is post-worthy. This is why eye-catching design, compelling backstories and a dose of cool factor can go a long way with digital natives who spend up to 42 per cent of their waking hours in front of screen.

Consequently, even though wine brands still lag behind the slick marketing of big beer and spirits players, the rise of AI creative tools is already helping to level the playing field. With more accessible ways to craft engaging content, winemakers may soon have a better shot at capturing Gen Z’s attention — and earning a spot on their feeds as well as their tables.