Aman's first Maldives resort and branded residences Amanolu set to open in 2028
Amanolu makes its debut in the Maldives with a 52-key resort and 16 private residences.
For a brand synonymous with secluded retreats and personalised service, it was only a matter of time before the Maldives was added to Aman’s rapidly growing portfolio. Now, the ultra-luxury hospitality brand has unveiled the name of its first foray in the archipelago: Amanolu.
Set to open within Vaavu Atoll, one of the Maldives’ most secluded and untouched regions, the 52-key resort will come with a collection of 16 luxury private residences. Its name itself is of cultural significance – “Aman”, the Sanskrit word for peace, is combined with “Olu”, a nod to the water lily found throughout the Indian Ocean region. The brightly-coloured bloom, which can often be seen rising gracefully above the island’s turquoise waters, has long stood for calm and tranquility, making it the perfect symbol for both the destination and Aman’s longstanding ethos for harmony with the natural world.
In the Maldives, where privacy is measured by stretches of turquoise water and deserted beaches, Amanolu is the answer for those looking for the ultimate retreat. The resort and private residences will be designed by longtime collaborator Kerry Hill Architects, which has taken inspiration from the island’s famous white coralline beaches, turquoise lagoons, and pristine landscape to create yet another intimate and minimalist resort. Indoor and outdoor spaces are designed to flow into one another here, allowing nature to become part of the experience.
Those who want a permanent holiday there will find a similar standard of quiet luxury at the Aman Residences at Amanolu. Like the resort, the five-bedroom island homes blur the lines between the indoors and its pristine surroundings. Each has access to private beaches, a 25-metre swimming pool, and a personal berth so that an exceptional degree of privacy is still offered while you enjoy everything that Amanolu has to offer.
Amanolu will be divided into dedicated spaces for wellness, recreation and exploration. A wellness island will house an expansive Aman Spa and the brand’s signature Spa Houses, while a separate activity island will offer opportunities for diving, snorkelling, watersports and marine exploration. Dining venues will include Aman’s global culinary concepts, with family facilities and gathering spaces that are designed to bring people together.
Amanolu will open in 2028, and will join the brand’s portfolio of 36 hotels, resorts and branded residences across 21 destinations, ranging from urban properties to remote retreats. Earlier this year, it announced Aman Singapore, an ultra-luxury hotel also slated to open in 2028 within The Skywaters at 8 Shenton Way.