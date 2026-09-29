Aman's first Maldives resort and branded residences Amanolu set to open in 2028

For a brand synonymous with secluded retreats and personalised service, it was only a matter of time before the Maldives was added to Aman’s rapidly growing portfolio. Now, the ultra-luxury hospitality brand has unveiled the name of its first foray in the archipelago: Amanolu.

Set to open within Vaavu Atoll, one of the Maldives’ most secluded and untouched regions, the 52-key resort will come with a collection of 16 luxury private residences. Its name itself is of cultural significance – “Aman”, the Sanskrit word for peace, is combined with “Olu”, a nod to the water lily found throughout the Indian Ocean region. The brightly-coloured bloom, which can often be seen rising gracefully above the island’s turquoise waters, has long stood for calm and tranquility, making it the perfect symbol for both the destination and Aman’s longstanding ethos for harmony with the natural world.