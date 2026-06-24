Aman Singapore unveils 1,700 sq m Sky Villas at The Skywaters
The pair of Sky Villas form part of a collection of fewer than 30 residences within what is expected to become Singapore’s tallest tower.
Aman Singapore has unveiled two Sky Villas measuring over 1,700 sq m each at The Skywaters, part of a collection of fewer than 30 residences that will occupy the uppermost levels of what is expected to become Singapore’s tallest tower.
The Sky Villas form part of Aman Residences, Singapore, an integrated development that will also include an Aman hotel, wellness facilities and the Aman Club, a private members’ club.
Scheduled for completion in 2028, The Skywaters is being developed by a consortium led by Singapore-based Perennial Holdings. Located on Shenton Way, it is expected to become Singapore's tallest tower at 305m, rising at the intersection of the Central Business District, Marina Bay and the future Greater Southern Waterfront.
Positioned at the apex of the tower, the Sky Villas feature private pools and panoramic views across Singapore and the South China Sea.
The newly revealed collection also includes a selection of two- to five-bedroom penthouses and residences. These units will feature landscaped terraces that extend the living spaces outdoors, while selected homes will include private pools, entertainment rooms and flexible wellness areas that reinforce an open-air lifestyle.
The residences are designed by Kerry Hill Architects, the firm behind several Aman properties around the world, including Aman Tokyo, Aman Kyoto, Aman Yangyun and Amankora.
Residents will have access to an Aman Spa and Wellness Centre, a members-only bar overlooking the South China Sea, signature dining venues and services managed by Aman.
Aman Group chairman and CEO Vlad Doronin said: “Aman Singapore has been envisioned as a complete residential sanctuary, not simply a collection of homes but a carefully curated community shaped by privacy, space and stillness."
"With a deliberately limited number of residences, an Aman hotel, world-class wellness and the exclusivity of Aman Club, this project brings the full expression of the Aman lifestyle to Singapore.”
Doronin added: “Every detail is directly managed by Aman, allowing residents to experience our unparalleled service, intuitive attention to detail and discretion, creating a sense of calm and continuity that is rarely achieved in an urban setting.”
Pua Seck Guan, executive chairman and CEO of Perennial Holdings said that construction on The Skywaters has progressed beyond the one-third mark of the tower's final height. “The Aman Residences – and especially the Sky Villas – embody a vision of urban living that balances space, tranquility and the nuances of tropical design,” he said.
“In partnership with Aman, we are creating a world-class destination that reflects Singapore’s identity as a city in a garden, while introducing a level of refinement and sophistication rarely achieved at this scale.”
For enquiries on Aman Residences, Singapore, contact residences [at] aman.com (residences[at]aman[dot]com). aman.com.