Aman Singapore unveils 1,700 sq m Sky Villas at The Skywaters

Aman Singapore has unveiled two Sky Villas measuring over 1,700 sq m each at The Skywaters, part of a collection of fewer than 30 residences that will occupy the uppermost levels of what is expected to become Singapore’s tallest tower.

The Sky Villas form part of Aman Residences, Singapore, an integrated development that will also include an Aman hotel, wellness facilities and the Aman Club, a private members’ club.

Scheduled for completion in 2028, The Skywaters is being developed by a consortium led by Singapore-based Perennial Holdings. Located on Shenton Way, it is expected to become Singapore's tallest tower at 305m, rising at the intersection of the Central Business District, Marina Bay and the future Greater Southern Waterfront.

Positioned at the apex of the tower, the Sky Villas feature private pools and panoramic views across Singapore and the South China Sea.