Andre Chiang is returning to Singapore with new restaurant 1887 by Andre at Raffles Hotel

After opening hotpot restaurant Bon Broth last year at Raffles City, Andre Chiang is back – this time to one of the country’s most storied addresses.

1887 by Andre, opening on Mar 31, will be the newest signature restaurant at Raffles Hotel Singapore, housed in the historic formal dining room of the main building. Reservations are now open on the hotel's website.

The restaurant takes its name from the year Raffles Hotel first opened its doors, and positions itself as a contemporary interpretation of heritage gastronomy, using French culinary techniques to explore the layers of history, culture and ritual that have shaped both the hotel and the city.