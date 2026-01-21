Andre Chiang is returning to Singapore with new restaurant 1887 by Andre at Raffles Hotel
Housed in the hotel’s historic main building, the new signature restaurant, opening March 31, explores French techniques, local history and multicultural influences under the globally acclaimed chef.
After opening hotpot restaurant Bon Broth last year at Raffles City, Andre Chiang is back – this time to one of the country’s most storied addresses.
1887 by Andre, opening on Mar 31, will be the newest signature restaurant at Raffles Hotel Singapore, housed in the historic formal dining room of the main building. Reservations are now open on the hotel's website.
The restaurant takes its name from the year Raffles Hotel first opened its doors, and positions itself as a contemporary interpretation of heritage gastronomy, using French culinary techniques to explore the layers of history, culture and ritual that have shaped both the hotel and the city.
The project marks Chiang’s return to Singapore as Chef Patron of the new restaurant, following a successful 2024 residency at the now-closed La Dame de Pic. 1887 by Andre is Raffles Hotel’s most ambitious culinary launch in recent years.
Chiang, widely regarded as one of Asia’s most influential chefs, previously helped define Singapore’s modern fine-dining identity through Restaurant Andre, which closed in 2018 when he moved back to his native Taiwan. His return is significant not only for the new restaurant’s location, but for the scale and intent of the project.
“Returning to Singapore feels deeply personal; it is where I grew as a chef, found my community and forged my philosophy. The reason for coming back is simply a desire to build an iconic restaurant once again – for Singapore,” said Chiang. “1887 by Andre is my love letter to Raffles Hotel Singapore and this city for its kaleidoscope of cultures and diversity that have shaped me.”
Chiang is best known for his Octaphilosophy, a conceptual framework that underpinned his earlier work and earned him international recognition from the Michelin Guide, The World’s 50 Best Restaurants and a Lifetime Achievement Award from 50 Best.
Menus at 1887 by Andre will draw from Raffles Hotel’s archives and Singapore’s evolution as a global crossroads, with dishes referencing Victorian-era dining rituals, multicultural influences and locally sourced ingredients. These are presented through a la carte offerings and classic set menus, supported by a beverage programme that spans heritage spirits, contemporary wines and alcohol-free drinks inspired by Nanyang flavours.
Historical artefacts from the hotel’s past, including its silverware collection and the famed silver trolleys buried during World War II and later recovered, will be reintroduced as part of the dining experience, which includes dishes that evoke Victorian-era rituals and revived flavours such as Raffles himself might have tasted.
“Raffles Hotel Singapore has long been a place where heritage, culture and culinary excellence come together and continue to be reimagined,” said Christian Westbeld, managing director of Raffles Hotel Singapore. “With 1887 by Andre, we are pleased to welcome a remarkable chef back home to Singapore, while contributing to the ongoing evolution of the culinary landscape in Singapore and the region."
The space itself carries a century of dining history, having previously housed Raffles Grill and Elizabethan Grill. Its redesign is led by Bill Bensley, who has balanced the hotel’s colonial architecture with contemporary elements, incorporating materials such as marble and wood alongside tropical references like palm motifs and punkahs. More details will be revealed closer to opening.