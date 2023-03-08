Michelin-starred chef Andrew Walsh’s seafood restaurant Catfish is now an izakaya

His work experience will go towards Catfish’s well-made bar bites like kaarage (Japanese-style fried chicken) with spicy mayo and tonkatsu sando with shoestring fries, as well as a range of sushi rolls, pastas and rice dishes. From the raw bar at the counter, which has been gussied up with sakura blooms and colourful Japanese block painting-style artwork, come the likes of oysters dressed with tobiko and tosazu (dashi vinegar) and kanpachi sashimi drizzled with a yuzu truffle dressing.

The cocktail list has given over to clever Japanese twists, including a Ginza Mary spiked with wasabi, soy and lime, and a Yuzu Chuhai made with junmaidaiginjo, soda and yuzu. An easy selection of wines and sakes by the glass, as well as pints of Suntori premium malts round off the selection.