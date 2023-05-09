Singapore travel company Dynasty Travel launches 19-day expedition to Antarctica

Leading luxury travel company Dynasty Travel is celebrating its 45th anniversary and to mark this milestone, the company has announced a 19-day expedition to Antarctica, the Falkland Islands and South Georgia. The expedition will take place on board the brand-new Ocean Albatros, operated by Albatros Expeditions.

In a press release, Dynasty Travel said that the ship will take no more than 150 clients. Guests can expect gastronomical delights on board, prepared using locally sourced seafood by a renowned chef specially flown in from Japan. The company will also collaborate with luxury brands to create special gifts that clients can use during and after the trip.

The expedition will begin on Nov 5. Guests will start the ocean-going part of their journey in Ushuaia, Argentina. The ship will travel through the mighty Drake Passage before making landfall at the South Shetland Islands. The journey then continues to the Antarctica peninsula, followed by South Georgia and the British overseas territory of the Falkland Islands. Guests will return to Ushuaia 19 days later.