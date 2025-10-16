The appeal of travelling off-peak in Southeast Asia

For many travellers, the rainy months in Southeast Asia – which can stretch from May through November – has long been a time to steer clear of tropical destinations. Rainy skies, wet streets, and unpredictable weather patterns tend to push people towards drier, more temperate escapes.

But that’s starting to change. According to Anthony Lu, regional director of Southeast Asia and Greater China at Booking.com, a shift is underway. “Rather than avoiding the season entirely, travellers are becoming more intentional – prioritising convenience, value and cultural exposure over perfect weather.”

Welcome to the era of purpose-driven off-peak travel. A growing number of travellers are embracing the rain-washed season as an opportunity to slow down, reconnect with nature, and enjoy a destination without the crowds.

In fact, 37 per cent of Singapore-based travellers say avoiding tourist congestion is a priority when choosing where to go. This is an even more prominent sentiment in India (47 per cent), Thailand (46 per cent), and Vietnam (35 per cent), according to Booking.com’s 2025 Travel Trends research.