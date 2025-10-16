The appeal of travelling off-peak in Southeast Asia
Is chasing sunshine overrated? With lower airfares, better hotel rates and fewer crowds, Southeast Asia’s rainy and off-peak season offers a more rewarding escape. Plus, practical planning tips from travel experts.
For many travellers, the rainy months in Southeast Asia – which can stretch from May through November – has long been a time to steer clear of tropical destinations. Rainy skies, wet streets, and unpredictable weather patterns tend to push people towards drier, more temperate escapes.
But that’s starting to change. According to Anthony Lu, regional director of Southeast Asia and Greater China at Booking.com, a shift is underway. “Rather than avoiding the season entirely, travellers are becoming more intentional – prioritising convenience, value and cultural exposure over perfect weather.”
Welcome to the era of purpose-driven off-peak travel. A growing number of travellers are embracing the rain-washed season as an opportunity to slow down, reconnect with nature, and enjoy a destination without the crowds.
In fact, 37 per cent of Singapore-based travellers say avoiding tourist congestion is a priority when choosing where to go. This is an even more prominent sentiment in India (47 per cent), Thailand (46 per cent), and Vietnam (35 per cent), according to Booking.com’s 2025 Travel Trends research.
Edmund Ong, general manager of Trip.com Singapore, noted that travel during Asia’s traditionally low season is steadily gaining traction. “Comparing 2024 with 2023, there’s been a noticeable increase in travel [during Asia’s off-peak rainy months]. Countries like Malaysia, Thailand and Laos, where the monsoon’s effects are less severe, remain popular, [with travellers appreciating the balance of lower rates and fewer crowds].”
Rather than letting the weather forecast dictate their plans, today’s savvy explorers are leveraging technology and social media to uncover hidden gems. Think destinations with tea plantations shrouded in mist or cascading waterfalls at their fullest, or experiences such as spa retreats that feel extra hygge when the skies are grey.
For Ellen Fraser, Scott Dunn’s tailormade team leader, the wet season offers unexpected rewards. “I love Cambodia and Laos in the rainy season. It’s when all the rivers are flowing, and everything just seems to come alive: The smell of fresh grass and the sight of the rice paddies lush from the rain give both countries a whole new perspective.”
To Lu, the rainy season is often misunderstood. “While there may be periods of heavy rain, it rarely rains continuously all day.” In the end, off-peak travel isn’t about dodging raindrops, but about embracing the rhythm of the season. It’s a time to reward yourself with a long lunch by the water, go on impromptu adventures when plans change, and enjoy having more of the world to yourself.
With that, here are some recommendations on where to go and what to enjoy best at this time of the year.
Chiang Mai, Thailand: Lie in the lap of Lanna luxury, or go dark sky stargazing
Northern Thailand’s rainy season (May to October) brings short afternoon showers that leave behind crisp air, verdant mountains, and the scent of blooming champaca. In and around Chiang Mai, the lush countryside glows, the temples glisten, and the city’s soulful, bohemian rhythm becomes even more meditative.
Halfway between the old city walls and the Ping River, InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping blends refined modernity with the timeless elegance of Lanna culture. The Club InterContinental Lounge offers afternoon teas, cocktail hours, and Lanna-inspired cuisine, all in a serene space with Neoclassical and Chinese influences.
If the weather turns, find your bliss at the new The ii Spa, which invokes the best attributes of Hong Mor Muang healing – a centuries-old healing tradition that blends herbal remedies, massage and spiritual rituals to restore harmony between body, mind and spirit. Signature treatments like the Lanna Blessing Massage and Tok Sen therapy channel generations of wisdom into deeply restorative rituals.
To round out your retreat, head to Doi Chiang Dao, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve about 90 minutes’ drive from Chiang Mai. This sacred mountain, the highest peak within the Chiang Dao Wildlife Sanctuary, is a rising star (pardon the pun) in dark sky stargazing. Trip.com’s Ong said, “Clear skies after rain provide perfect conditions for constellation viewing.”
Hua Hin, Thailand: Practice your Pranayama
Hua Hin’s wet months (typically from July to October) transform the coastal town – a favourite with Bangkok’s high society set – into a quietly radiant retreat. Rainfall arrives in graceful waves, but instead of being a deterrent, it adds a rhythmic, almost poetic backdrop to a wellness escape that’s all about slowing down and tuning in.
At Chiva-Som, one of Asia’s most iconic wellness sanctuaries, the rainy season is embraced with open arms and open hearts. “We highlight the benefits: Fewer crowds, a more intimate atmosphere, and the serenity of nature in its most nourishing form,” said Chanyapak Suwankantha, the resort’s wellness director.
Guests can immerse themselves in restorative therapies like acupuncture, chakra balancing and Pranayama breathing in open-air salas (pavilions) while the rain gently falls. Indoor fitness and physiotherapy sessions support both physical strength and mental clarity, while garden strolls among the dewy foliage provide quiet wonder.
“The calming rhythm of rainfall enhances the sense of sanctuary,” said Suwankantha. “Our guests are embracing this quieter season, especially with the support of our off-peak wellness offers, making it an ideal time for immersive and uninterrupted self-care. It’s a beautiful reminder that wellness is not seasonal – it’s personal.”
Phuket, Thailand: Indulge in mookata
Phuket’s wet season typically spans from May to October, bringing with it warm tropical rains. While the beaches occasionally trade sun for showers, the atmosphere becomes decidedly more tranquil – perfect for travellers looking to slow down and soak up local culture.
“We have noticed a growing interest from off-peak travellers attracted to the peaceful atmosphere of the monsoon,” said Paul Wilson, managing director of Laguna Phuket, a sprawling integrated resort destination nestled along Bang Tao Bay. “This quieter season allows travellers to immerse themselves in local culture and connect with nature on a deeper level.”
Rainy days here don’t mean dull ones – with 35 restaurants and bars throughout the resort, you’ll be spoilt for choice. Foodies can dive into traditional Thai cuisine with Dusit Thani’s House of Flavours Cooking Class, where mortar-and-pestle magic meets delicious, locally sourced ingredients.
Cassia Phuket’s Signature Mookata turns dinner into a sizzling, hands-on hotpot BBQ affair, while Angsana Laguna’s Seafood Hot Pot delivers cosy comfort on cooler evenings. If you’re craving caffeine with a side of culture, the Hock Hoe Lee Coffee Workshop offers a bean-to-brew journey into the island’s rich coffee heritage.
Phu Quoc, Vietnam: Beautiful waterfalls
Vietnam’s largest island, Phu Quoc (at 574 sq km, just a tad smaller than Singapore), undergoes a lush metamorphosis during the off-peak rainy season (May to October). This is when the rainforest truly lives up to its name, becoming intensely green, beautifully misty, and most importantly, blissfully free of the tourist hustle.
“Phu Quoc is a standout during the rainy season to me. The island transforms into a lush paradise,” said Sriram Kailasam, general manager of Regent Phu Quoc, an award-winning beachfront sanctuary.
“Rainy day activities abound, particularly for nature lovers,” said Trip.com’s Ong. “In Phu Quoc, rainfall helps to reveal majestic waterfalls like Suoi Tranh and Suoi Da Ban, and higher water levels enhance kayaking adventures in mangrove forests.”
Regent’s Waterfall Trekking experience comes highly recommended by chief concierge Tri Nguyen. The curated journey includes transport, a barbecue lunch by the falls, and a private guide who brings the jungle to life.
And if you’ve brought the little ones along, Regent Kids has them covered with a wonderland of Lego sets, mini-theatre movie screenings, and creative activities like origami, bracelet-making, flower pressing and “Little Chef” cooking classes.
Practical tips for monsoon travel: Flexibility, forecasts and finding the magic
Before you hop on a plane and jet off on your off-peak escapade, a little planning will go a long way to ensure your getaway stays sublime rather than soggy.
As Booking.com’s Lu pointed out, flexibility is key. “Travellers should look for accommodation with flexible booking options, such as free cancellation or easy date changes, in case weather conditions require a change in plans.”
Laguna Phuket’s Wilson emphasised that guests’ safety remains the top priority. “We provide… complimentary umbrellas, raincoats and warm drinks in communal areas. Our hotels also offer flexible cancellation policies in case of severe weather disruptions.”
He also said that understanding local weather patterns – like knowing the difference between a passing drizzle and a tropical downpour – can help make days easier to plan and enjoy.
Lu’s recommendation? Keep an eye on weather advisories with a reliable app, and favour platforms with strong customer support and verified reviews.
Scott Dunn’s Fraser offered: “A good rule of thumb is not to link up any short regional flights with your international flight back home. Always leave at least a night in your final hub city to allow for any potential delays.”
She added, “Don’t try to chase the sun too much. Go in with an open mind… and take the moments when they come.”
Chiva-Som’s Suwankantha agrees. “Rather than planning every moment, leave room for spontaneity and stillness. The sound of rain, a cup of tea, a conversation with a local – these are often the moments that stay with us the longest.”
So pack your waterproofs, ditch the rigid itineraries, and embrace the gentle chaos of the season.