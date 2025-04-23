Arc-54, a rare 54-year-old whisky from Islay’s oldest distillery

“This world asks you to sip soft on these tales of how it’s always the most patient seed that blooms into the most glorious sight to see,” said award-winning British spoken word artist Sophia Thakur in her velvety voice.

In the moments that followed, we were invited to taste one of the rarest whiskies to emerge from the oldest distillery on Scotland’s Isle of Islay held in our hands.

Representing “the alchemy of patience”, the Bowmore ARC-54 is the pinnacle and final installment in the exclusive Arc series by Bowmore and Aston Martin. It builds on the earlier Arc-52 released in 2022, with both editions crafted from whiskies distilled in 1968. But this time, Arc-54 takes inspiration from the British carmaker’s ultimate hypercar, the Valkyrie.

Older and rarer than its predecessor, Arc-54 is limited to only 130 decanters worldwide, with just five units allocated for the Singapore market at a price of S$110,000.