Sleep in single malt heaven at Islay’s new Ardbeg House, a whisky-themed hotel

The island of Islay off the western coast of Scotland is as far removed from Asian urban life as you can imagine. Islay is almost exactly the same size as Singapore – but with a total population of 3,500.

This makes Islay a destination to truly switch off, slow down and breathe deeply, whether it's the bracing, salty sea air or the heady, peaty aromas of a single malt whisky.

There’s certainly no shortage of the latter on this speck of land, a 25-minute flight or five-hour drive and ferry crossing from Glasgow. The names roll off the tongue, from Laphroaig to Lagavulin, Bowmore to Ardbeg.

But none can come close to Ardbeg when it comes to experiences and hospitality, thanks to the newly opened Ardbeg House in Islay’s second largest town, Port Ellen.