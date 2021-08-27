Whiskies with no age statements - are they of lower quality?

For decades, whisky makers and marketers have been dispensing the “old is gold” maxim to drinkers: Look at these half-century old single malts breaking records at auctions; discover these rare sips from a bygone distillery; and check out the complexity of this 20-year-old dram vis-a-vis its younger variant.

It’s a collective pitch – the media has also been part of this voice (mea culpa) – that has largely worked, sneaking its way into the drinker’s subconsciousness like a Jedi mind trick.

For the average consumer who is looking for a bottle of Scotch but isn’t familiar with the different regional styles of whisky, making the purchasing decision largely boils down to one thing – the spirit’s age. Between a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old, he’d pick the latter if his budget allows.