The rise of Malbec: What you need to know about Argentina’s star red wine

There are vineyards, and then there are vineyards that epitomise a wine region. In Burgundy, the hallowed plots of Domaine Romanee-Conti come to mind. In Champagne, the Cote des Blancs vineyards are revered for world class Chardonnay and elegant Blanc de Blancs bubblies. In Gualtallary, a subregion of Uco Valley in Argentina’s Mendoza province, there’s the Adrianna Vineyard: It sits at almost 5,000 feet above sea level, nestling under the shadow of the towering Andes mountains whose peaks rip across the troposphere.

Established in 1992 by Catena Zapata’s winemaker, Nicolas Catena, the Adrianna Vineyard encouraged Malbec, a red grape, to find its peak expression, setting the standard for other Malbec producers.

Like any great vineyard, the birth of the Adrianna Vineyard came with challenges — and scepticism. Hitherto, no vineyards had been planted in this area named Gualtallary Alto because of problems with frost from the high altitude; naysayers told Catena it would be too cold to grow vines there, but he believed the protective mountain slopes would lower that risk. Eventually, he picked a site on a small hill, which reminded him of the slopes of Burgundy and Bordeaux; a choice that ran against the conventional wisdom of planting in flat areas in Mendoza.