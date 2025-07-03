All that jazz: 6 creative ways to celebrate Art Deco’s 100th birthday

Brutalism may have briefly stolen the spotlight in February, but Art Deco is firmly in the limelight this year as it marks its 100th birthday in 2025. Short for ‘French Arts Decoratifs’, Art Deco was first introduced to the world at the Paris Expo a century ago, and dominated the Roaring Twenties and much of the 1930s.

You don’t have to be a design lover to recognise Art Deco’s signature elements: Symmetrical lines, geometric patterns, chevron and sunburst motifs, and of course, a sprinkling of gold. More than just an architecture and design aesthetic, Art Deco became a cultural movement whose influence spread all across the globe, and one that remains relevant to this day.

Its legacy continues to captivate — it’s impossible not to be charmed while walking around the Art Deco estate of Tiong Bahru in Singapore or when enjoying a luxurious night at the Claridge’s Hotel and The Savoy in London.

In honour of Art Deco’s centenary, here are six creative ways to get a taste of the decadent era.