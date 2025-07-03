All that jazz: 6 creative ways to celebrate Art Deco’s 100th birthday
Want to relive the glamour of the Art Deco era? Let us count the ways.
Brutalism may have briefly stolen the spotlight in February, but Art Deco is firmly in the limelight this year as it marks its 100th birthday in 2025. Short for ‘French Arts Decoratifs’, Art Deco was first introduced to the world at the Paris Expo a century ago, and dominated the Roaring Twenties and much of the 1930s.
You don’t have to be a design lover to recognise Art Deco’s signature elements: Symmetrical lines, geometric patterns, chevron and sunburst motifs, and of course, a sprinkling of gold. More than just an architecture and design aesthetic, Art Deco became a cultural movement whose influence spread all across the globe, and one that remains relevant to this day.
Its legacy continues to captivate — it’s impossible not to be charmed while walking around the Art Deco estate of Tiong Bahru in Singapore or when enjoying a luxurious night at the Claridge’s Hotel and The Savoy in London.
In honour of Art Deco’s centenary, here are six creative ways to get a taste of the decadent era.
STROLL AROUND MIAMI’S ART DECO HISTORIC DISTRICT
Where in the world will you find hundreds of candy coloured Art Deco buildings in a single place? Nowhere else but Miami, which at last count has 800 buildings holding court mostly on Ocean Drive, Collins Avenue and Washington Avenue.
Miami’s Art Deco Historic District, which spans 5th street to 23rd street, is made for flanerie — though if you want a deeper look into its history, it pays to book a tour with a local guide. The most popular stretch is Ocean Drive, where you can admire plenty of pastel-hued facades and stop by one of the many cafes, bars, and restaurants, including Gianni’s at the infamous Versace Mansion.
To truly experience the city’s incredible Art Deco heritage up close, spend a night at an adaptive reuse boutique hotel. The newest kid on the block is The Shelborne By Proper, a member of Design Hotels that first opened in 1940 and underwent a transformation by design studio ADC Atelier. They preserved historic features such as the original 18th street facade and the pool’s diving board, resulting in a space that wonderfully blends nostalgic touches with contemporary elements.
EXPLORE A DIFFERENT SIDE OF ART DECO IN MUMBAI
It may have been born in Paris, but the movement truly flourished in Mumbai. Not only does it have one of the largest concentrations of Art Deco buildings in the world (second only to Miami), it was also fertile ground for its evolution.
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, India’s financial capital is home to myriad architectural styles but Art Deco dominates the scene. In the 1930s, local architects melded Indian craftsmanship with traditional elements resulting in “Bombay Deco”. One can witness this unique, hybrid style at Marine Drive and Oval Maidan, neighbourhoods lined with buildings featuring curved balconies adorned with sunburst rays and typical Indian emblems.
One of the most vibrant expressions of Bombay Deco is the recently refurbished Eros Cinema in South Mumbai, which now boasts a sparkling facade and sensual marble interiors alongside its modern offerings including IMAX theatres. Want a stay to match your Art Deco itinerary in India? Check into the newly opened Fairmont Mumbai — a beautiful ode to the city’s colourful Art Deco heritage.
SPEND A NIGHT AT LE BRISTOL PARIS AND THE SIAM BANGKOK
The Roaring Twenties was a time of excess, so it comes as no surprise that a trove of luxury hotels thrived during that decade. One to note is Le Bristol Paris, a grand hotel that’s also marking its centenary in 2025. The legendary property was a second home for fashion and creative visionaries such as Balenciaga, Chanel, Picasso and Dali; in the 1940s, it also served as the American Embassy in Paris.
Today, Le Bristol proudly wears its heritage on its sleeve but isn’t weighed down by it. Case in point: Its knack for doing cool collaborations like the celebratory fashion capsule collection with Sporty & Rich, as well as a partnership with Maison Trudon, resulting in a light new fragrance, Honore.
Closer to home, The Siam in Bangkok is a stunning expression of Art Deco in the tropics, conceived by inimitable designer Bill Bensley alongside creative owner Krissada Sukosol Clapp. While the setting is not an original Art Deco building, its design bears the hallmarks of the era — a striking black and white palette, a strong sense of balance and symmetry, and plenty of elegant accents.
The two Michelin key riverside hotel is ensconced in greenery and home to a remarkable collection of antiques carefully peppered throughout the space. An urban retreat meets living museum, The Siam is a one-of-a-kind stay that is worth visiting, even just for an indulgent meal at Chon Thai restaurant or The Story House.
EMBARK ON A GATSBY-LIKE JOURNEY FROM PARIS TO VENICE
“Can’t repeat the past?…Why of course you can!” said Jay Gatsby in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s beloved novel, The Great Gatsby. You’d be inclined to agree once you step aboard the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, the legendary train operated by Belmond that traverses Europe in standout style.
From its impeccable interiors to the white-glove service and the sumptuous food, the iconic train is an extraordinary tribute to the Jazz Age. All the carriages date back to the 1920s and 1930s, and have been carefully upgraded with fabrics and furnishings inspired by Art Deco designers like Dufrene and Lalique.
Book one of the Grand Suites, each one modelled after the train’s signature stops: Paris, Venice, Istanbul, Vienna, Prague and Budapest. No matter the cabin, you’re assured a seductive journey on the Orient Express, surely the best way to travel back in time.
ENJOY A NIGHT OF EPIC JAZZ AT CAFE CARLYLE IN NEW YORK
The Art Deco era coincided with the Jazz Age, and in popular culture, these two movements are often intertwined. That’s the case at The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel, a much-loved property on New York’s Upper East Side. The hotel first opened its doors in 1930 featuring unmistakable Art Deco interiors by Dorothy Draper, which have been maintained even through its many design refreshes.
Those looking to get a taste of the gilded era and enjoy jazz at its finest need to book a table at Cafe Carlyle. Since launching in 1955, the Manhattan restaurant has become a veritable institution, on the bucket list of jazz aficionados far and wide. Its programme is packed with legends — the likes of Tony Danza and Judy Collins are performing there this year — and guests often dress up for the occasion, creating an elegant setting that transports everyone to a time before athleisure and AI.
ORDER A COCKTAIL AT A SOPHISTICATED 1920S-STYLE WATERING HOLE
What’s more opulent than caviar bump? A caviar bump at Prunier, the haute French caviar house that opened in Paris in 1924 and credited for having invented the modern-day oyster bar.
Located in the shadow of the Arc de Triomphe on Avenue Victor-Hugo, the original outlet has been reinvented to become Prunier par Yannick Alleno. Its teal mosaic facade makes this Art Deco gem hard to miss, and its interiors have also been refreshed with luxurious fabrics from Pierre Frey. It’s both a feast for the eyes and a gourmand’s delight — perfect for a luxe afternoon.
Sometimes it’s hard to reconcile that the Roaring Twenties coincided with the Prohibition Era, but banning alcohol made it even more desirable. That’s the kind of ambience perpetuated at Atlas Bar in Singapore, which closing in on a decade is still unmatched in terms of glamour quotient.
Set in Parkview Square, the grand lobby and bar is the definition of decadent, and has the food and drink offerings to match. One to note is its epic collection of gin — with 1,300 bottles including London Dry Gin dating back to 1910 — as well as its curated champagne menu, which has rare bottles from the Hwang family collection.