Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026: Hong Kong’s Chairman takes top spot, Odette is Singapore’s top restaurant

Hong Kong’s Cantonese restaurant Chairman has been named Asia’s Best Restaurant in the 14th edition of the awards, held on Mar 25 in Hong Kong at Kerry Hotel.

Hong Kong also takes the runner-up position with modern Cantonese fine-diner Wing (No 2) while Bangkok’s progressive Indian Gaggan is No 3. Completing the top five is Seoul’s modern Korean Mingles (No 4) and Bangkok’s Thai Nusara (No 5).

Chairman’s chef-owner Danny Yip paid tribute to his team, where 60 to 70 per cent have worked at least 10 years at the 17-year-old restaurant. He said: “Winning the top award makes our hard work and staying in the industry worthwhile. I’m very happy to see that the top two restaurants are in Hong Kong.”

Six out of the top 10 restaurants were from mainland China and Macau, including Hangzhou’s Ru Yuan, which debuted on the list at No 10 as the Highest New Entry award winner. Beijing’s Lamdre (No 17) jumped 33 spots from last year’s rankings to clinch the Highest Climber Award.