Beyond Bali and Koh Samui: 7 beach getaways in Asia – and where to stay
From Japan’s Seto Inland Sea to Vietnam’s secluded bays, these coastal breaks pair straightforward access with resorts and villas worth planning around.
As travel patterns continue to evolve, Asia’s coastlines and islands are drawing attention beyond long-time favourites like Bali and Koh Samui. Travellers are seeking beaches that feel easier – less crowded, less hectic – without sacrificing comfort or convenience.
That appetite shows up in research such as the Mastercard Economics Institute (MEI)’s annual report, Travel trends 2025: Purpose-driven journeys. While Tokyo and Osaka are among the world’s top trending summer destinations, places like Nha Trang in Vietnam are also rising in the rankings (No 11).
Here are seven beach getaways, with a resort pick for each, reachable via easy flights or a short car, train or boat ride from well-visited hubs.
KEP, CAMBODIA
Kep in Cambodia (known as Kep-sur-Mer during the French colonial period) was a popular beach retreat for French colonial officials and wealthy Cambodians.
To get there, fly about two hours direct from Singapore to Phnom Penh Techo International Airport, which opened in September 2025.
Head to Kep West, a new seaside destination with restaurants and a sailing club, designed by Bloom Architecture. It was developed by Jozef JL Moons, a Belgian-Khmer citizen who has worked with local communities for more than two decades. For accommodation, consider Knai Bang Chatt, nearby. Hotel staff can arrange a limousine transfer from the airport in just under two hours.
The hotel comprises five villas – three restored 1960s villas once owned by Kep’s governor, a relative of the king and the head of customs, plus two additional villas built later. The restored villas were designed by a protege of Vann Molyvann, Cambodia’s most influential modernist architect.
There are 18 guestrooms, decorated in a laidback wabi sabi style with handcrafted teak furniture, natural textiles and Cambodian cultural artefacts. Opened in 2005, the hotel is now refocusing on wellness, with new programmes, facilities and cuisine.
IKUCHIJIMA ISLAND, JAPAN
Japan’s Seto Inland Sea is best known for Naoshima, the contemporary art island marked by Yayoi Kusama’s giant pumpkin, but there are many other islands in the region that also deserve a visit. One is Ikuchijima Island, which is easily accessible from Osaka. From Shin-Osaka Station, take the Shinkansen to Mihara Station in Hiroshima in about 90 minutes. From nearby Mihara Port, it’s around a 30-minute ferry ride to Setoda Port on Ikuchijima.
Founded by Aman founder Adrian Zecha together with Naru Developments, Azumi Setoda is a modern ryokan on Ikuchijima. Designer Shiro Miura converted the 140-year-old former Horiuchi family residence – linked to Setoda’s salt trade – into a 22-suite modern ryokan.
Azumi Setoda is well placed for getting out on the water – think sunset cruises and fishing, with seasonal options such as kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding and catamaran sailing around nearby islands.
The hotel sits in one of Japan’s lemon-farming heartlands, so lemon picking is a great activity to try. Pair it with a picnic or a guided cycling tour on the scenic Shimanami Kaido, popular with cyclists from around the world. Return to the hotel’s Yubune bathhouse for a sauna and a lemon bath.
NA JOMTIEN, THAILAND
Pattaya sits on the Gulf of Thailand, about two hours’ drive south of Bangkok – a closer beach escape than Phuket or Koh Samui for travellers already in the city.
Na Jomtien is a scenic stretch of coastline south of Pattaya’s bustling city centre. The Standard, Pattaya Na Jomtien opened in July 2025, right at the water’s edge. It’s quieter than the region’s busier beaches, with swimmable waters and shady pines. Tip: Na Jomtien is a popular kitesurfing spot – conditions tend to be best during the northeast monsoon, and the open water works well for both learners and confident riders.
The 161-key hotel introduces the brand’s first beach club, Esme, with rattan loungers and curved banquette seating. Interiors are by Din Studio and Studio Lupine, working with the brand’s in-house design team led by Verena Haller. Architecture by Onion melds Brutalist features with organic lines.
A short boat ride takes guests to Koh Kram, Koh Phai and Koh Larn for pristine coral reefs and clear turquoise waters – perfect for snorkelling, paddleboarding or sailing. The neighbourhood is equally appealing, with independent cafes, curated restaurants and creative hubs.
SANYA, CHINA
With its tropical climate, Sanya is one of China’s best-known beach destinations, popular with domestic travellers and international visitors. It sits at the southern tip of Hainan Island on Sanya Bay, with low mountains behind the city. Temperatures stay warm year-round, typically in the mid-20s to low-30s degree Celsius.
Sanya is about a three-hour direct flight from Singapore. The city has no shortage of five-star resorts, but Park Hyatt Sanya Sunny Bay is a strong choice if you want privacy – it sits in a quieter pocket, away from the main hotel clusters.
Designed by Jean-Michel Gathy and his team at Denniston, the resort comprises six standalone, arch-shaped buildings set between the ocean and the mountains. Palm-lined grounds look out to the South China Sea from Sunny Bay.
Inside, understated interiors blend contemporary Chinese touches such as wooden latticework, arched doorways and ceramic displays. Camp Hyatt offers activities such as cooking classes for children, as well as a dedicated kids’ pool, while parents head to the spa. Guests can also scuba dive at nearby Baifu Bay or visit Butterfly Valley, home to more than 2,000 species.
NINH VAN BAY, VIETNAM
Vietnamese seaside destinations such as Phu Quoc and Da Nang have been getting plenty of attention, and Scoot’s new direct flights from Singapore to Nha Trang are putting another stretch of coast on the radar. The non-stop flight takes around two-and-a-half hours, making it a viable option for a short weekend break. AirAsia can also get you to Nha Trang via Kuala Lumpur.
Geographically, Nha Trang lies south of Da Nang and north of Ho Chi Minh City. There are several luxury resorts in Nha Trang, but consider Ninh Van Bay, a crescent-shaped stretch of coast reached via a short boat transfer. Set on a peninsula backed by forested hills, it feels far removed from the city
One hotel to consider is L’Alya Ninh Van Bay. The arrival is part of the experience – a 30-minute limousine ride from the airport to the resort’s welcome lounge at the jetty, followed by a speedboat transfer to a hideaway that blends into the trees.
There are 33 villas, from hillside options beneath the tree canopy to lagoon and beachfront villas. Activities include cooking classes, jetty fishing, hiking, catamaran excursions and sunset cruises. Tip: For hard-core pickleball fans, the resort has its own pickleball court.
SUMBA, INDONESIA
For wild, untouched nature, head to Sumba in Indonesia. There are no direct flights from Singapore to Tambolaka, but it’s an easy connection via Bali – Tambolaka Airport in West Sumba is served by direct domestic flights from Denpasar. For accommodation, Alamayah offers a cosy boutique stay with unspoiled surf breaks.
Australian husband-and-wife pair Daniel and Jess Baldock fell in love with Sumba after a visit and went on to develop Alamayah as a socially conscious retreat for exploring the island’s rugged beauty. Jess – an architectural designer – and Daniel, a builder and project manager, worked with local Sumbanese craftspeople to construct the property, with Daniel training the team in modern methods such as steel welding.
There are only six suites, adorned with rustic teak furniture, reclaimed ulin timber floors and rattan accents that blend into the tropical surroundings. The hotel’s farm-to-table menu emphasises healthy eating and sustainability, using herbs and produce grown on its organic permaculture farm and sourced from local farmers.
“For many, swimming in the ocean with the Alamayah horses is a bucket-list experience – a magical connection between human, animal and sea. Or rise early for a morning trail ride through the rice paddies as the island wakes,” said Jess. She also points to buffalo herds along the shore, natural rock pools for swimming and a living reef that local families visit during full-moon low tide.
NATAI BEACH, THAILAND
You’ve been to Phuket countless times but Natai Beach offers a quieter alternative just beyond the island’s northern tip. In Phang Nga province, it’s around a 30-minute drive from Phuket Airport and stretches for about 10km. With fewer crowds and generally calmer waters, it’s well suited to families with young children.
Aside from seaside activities, travellers can head to Samet Nangshe viewpoint for panoramic views of Phang Nga Bay’s limestone karsts – scenery reminiscent of big-screen jungle adventures – visit the Thai Mueang turtle sanctuary, or hike in Khao Lak–Lam Ru National Park to see its waterfalls.
If travelling with multiple generations or a large group, skip hotels. The Luxe Nomad’s Sava Beach Villas and Villa Ananda at Jivana Beach Villas offer plenty of space. The former comprises four- to seven-bedroom contemporary villas with direct views of the Andaman Sea, with infinity pools and terraces between the villas and the beach. The latter is a 9,500-sq-m property with modern Thai architecture and sprawling grounds for children to run around in.
Dedicated staff – villa managers, private chefs and housekeepers – ensure guests’ needs are met. Private dinners tailored to guests’ preferences, as well as barbecue feasts, can be arranged with a private-chef service at guests’ preferred times – a level of personalisation many conventional hotels may not offer.