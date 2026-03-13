Beyond Bali and Koh Samui: 7 beach getaways in Asia – and where to stay

As travel patterns continue to evolve, Asia’s coastlines and islands are drawing attention beyond long-time favourites like Bali and Koh Samui. Travellers are seeking beaches that feel easier – less crowded, less hectic – without sacrificing comfort or convenience.

That appetite shows up in research such as the Mastercard Economics Institute (MEI)’s annual report, Travel trends 2025: Purpose-driven journeys. While Tokyo and Osaka are among the world’s top trending summer destinations, places like Nha Trang in Vietnam are also rising in the rankings (No 11).

Here are seven beach getaways, with a resort pick for each, reachable via easy flights or a short car, train or boat ride from well-visited hubs.