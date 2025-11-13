From rooftops to beachfronts: Asia’s most Instagrammable sunset bars

There is something universally restorative about ending the day with a drink in hand as the sun dips into the horizon. Whether it’s the golden haze washing over Taipei’s skyline or a soft breeze rolling in from the mountains of Thailand, a well-timed sundowner can turn a regular evening into something worth remembering. Happily, some of the region’s best bars are within easy reach of Singapore, perched atop city towers or nestled by the ocean. From Chiang Mai to China, these are some lesser-known bars to head to for a magical golden hour.

1970 BAR AT DUSIT THANI BANGKOK