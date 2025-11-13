From rooftops to beachfronts: Asia’s most Instagrammable sunset bars
From the mountains to the seas, and the cities in between, these are excellent vantage points from which to end your day in the best possible way.
There is something universally restorative about ending the day with a drink in hand as the sun dips into the horizon. Whether it’s the golden haze washing over Taipei’s skyline or a soft breeze rolling in from the mountains of Thailand, a well-timed sundowner can turn a regular evening into something worth remembering. Happily, some of the region’s best bars are within easy reach of Singapore, perched atop city towers or nestled by the ocean. From Chiang Mai to China, these are some lesser-known bars to head to for a magical golden hour.
1970 BAR AT DUSIT THANI BANGKOK
This Andre Fu-designed glass-walled gem sits on the 39th floor of the Dusit Thani Bangkok overlooking Lumphini Park’s green sprawl. Expect a free-wheeling spirit embodied by its Martini Trolley Experience, which comes laden with a variety of the world’s finest vodkas, gins and vermouths. Get yours shaken or stirred, exactly to your liking.
AQUA BAR AT NHA TRANG MARRIOTT RESORT & SPA
Deep blue waters and a minimalist four-column bar mean the experience at Aqua Bar is all about the endless views. Gaze out at the hilly horizon of Vietnam’s tropics and enjoy the light of day fading into a starry night.
CE LA VI TAIPEI
Every city claims a building with the best view, but insiders know the real magic happens when you’re looking at the landmark, not from it. In Taipei, you’ll want to take your perch at CE LA VI, whose rooftop locale offers a sweeping perspective of the skyline, with the iconic Taipei 101 front and centre.
HONG’S SKY BAR AT INTERCONTINENTAL CHIANG MAI THE MAE PING
Even in the harsh light of noon, the view from this Sky Bar is impressive. But at sunset, the landscape undergoes a mesmerising transformation as it shifts from red to gold, and the lights begin twinkling from the city below. Nibble on Chinese tapas, sip on craft cocktails, and let the music (and sunset) move you.
KOHAKU – THE BAR AT PARK HYATT KYOTO
Break away from the crowds in Kyoto and head to this soothing bar where the sun sets amid the dramatic view of Yasaka Pagoda and beyond. Besides classic cocktails, Kohaku serves a collection of Kyoto-based artisanal whiskey, sake and gin, so you can drink in a taste of the city while gazing at it.
MAIGA! AT TA’AKTANA, LABUAN BAJO
This overwater bar on the jetty of the off-the-grid TA’AKTANA in Labuan Bajo, Flores, looks out to serene sunsets. The bar often hosts collabs with some of the world’s best-known bartenders, including Luca Cinalli of Oriole and Colin Chia of Nutmeg and Clove. That said, the drinks are secondary when presented with a sunset view such as this.
SIP AT W MALDIVES
Sunsets in the Maldives are always a spectacular experience, as are sunsets in most beachfront W properties. At Sip, W Maldives’ overwater Latin American-inspired bar, this confluence of both factors equates to an unbeatable end-of-day ritual. Settle in with cocktails and a host of Nikkei dishes as the salty breeze brushes your cheeks. Then count your blessings as you watch the sun dip into the gorgeous horizon.
SUMA AT SHANGRI-LA KUNMING
Sip your way through this brand-new bar that takes its design cues from Yunnan’s natural abundance and ethnic traditions. Sip on cocktails that interpret local flavours through a modern lens, like the Nanpie Mule. Nanpie is a piquant traditional dipping sauce, here interpreted in cocktail form with a blend of sawtooth coriander, Linglie vodka and sochu. At dusk, saunter to the Outdoor Lounge and watch the sun set over the city from the gorgeous garden.
SUNDARA BEACH CLUB AT FOUR SEASONS BALI
Sunset at Jimbaran Bay is particularly picturesque. Just ask the locals who head to the quiet slice of beach that fronts the gorgeous Four Seasons Bali every chance they get. As the day draws to a close, make your way to Sundara Beach Club, which overlooks the ocean and offers what is possibly the chicest sunset vibe on the island. Book your own daybed or sundeck and settle into an enchanting evening.
SORA SKY BAR AT THE ROSEWOOD PHNOM PENH
There are few better views of Phnom Penh’s buzzy cityscape than at this rooftop deck bar atop the Vattanac Capital Building. Come for the spectacular sunset menu (US$60, about S$78, for free-flow drinks for two) and stay for Cambodian-inspired cocktails and the whisky library on the floor below that boasts the largest single malt collection in the country.