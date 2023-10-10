New report identifies a new generation of Asian travellers – termed the ‘GenerAsian’ traveller

When it comes to the types of experiences Asian travellers seek during their holidays, 88 per cent of respondents ranked exploring local and traditional food and beverage as the most important to them. Eight-four per cent majority also indicated a desire to deepen their understanding of the local history and heritage of the destination they travel to, and connect with the local community when they travel (78 per cent).

The report also found that 73 per cent of Singapore travellers are inclined to spend more on travel in 2024 than they did in 2023, with 74 per cent aiming to reduce spending on other areas of their lives in order to prioritise travelling. Similar sentiments are echoed by travellers from China (85 per cent) and India (81 per cent).

In terms of spending priorities, food and beverage emerged as a unifying passion point across Asian respondents in the survey, with respondents across China, India, Japan, and Singapore all ranking culinary experiences as the top budget priority for their travel plans next year. This stands in contrast to the preferences of travellers in other surveyed markets, where exploring adventures or seeking indulgence and pampering take precedence.

