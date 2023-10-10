New report identifies a new generation of Asian travellers – termed the ‘GenerAsian’ traveller
What sort of experiences are Asian travellers seeking on their holidays? A report by Hilton reveals insights into their travel preferences.
A new report by global hospitality leader Hilton has coined a term to describe an emerging generation of Asian travellers who are pursuing travel that will enable them to better understand their identity. Dubbed the "GenerAsian" traveller, the term refers to Asian travellers who are inspired by self-discovery, with a deeper desire to understand their own cultural and ancestral heritage through travel.
A global survey conducted in collaboration with market research and consulting firm Ipsos found that 83 per cent of respondents reported that they feel proud about the rising popularity of their country of origin as a coveted travel destination, with 84 per cent feeling honoured about the international popularity of Asian food, design and culture.
The survey also found that 77 per cent of travellers from Asia Pacific are seeking to better understand their own heritage through travel, with 75 per cent looking to learn more about other Asian cultures.
These insights were commissioned as part of research for Hilton’s 2024 Trends Report. More than 10,000 travellers from nine countries – China, UAE, India, Singapore, Mexico, US, UK, Germany and Japan – were surveyed.
Asian consumers are also more likely than travellers from other countries to book their accommodations based on access to unique local experiences. A substantially higher proportion of respondents from China (81 per cent), India (77 per cent) and Singapore (70 per cent) indicated that they always or often do so, compared to the 65 per cent average across all countries surveyed in Hilton’s study.
When it comes to the types of experiences Asian travellers seek during their holidays, 88 per cent of respondents ranked exploring local and traditional food and beverage as the most important to them. Eight-four per cent majority also indicated a desire to deepen their understanding of the local history and heritage of the destination they travel to, and connect with the local community when they travel (78 per cent).
The report also found that 73 per cent of Singapore travellers are inclined to spend more on travel in 2024 than they did in 2023, with 74 per cent aiming to reduce spending on other areas of their lives in order to prioritise travelling. Similar sentiments are echoed by travellers from China (85 per cent) and India (81 per cent).
In terms of spending priorities, food and beverage emerged as a unifying passion point across Asian respondents in the survey, with respondents across China, India, Japan, and Singapore all ranking culinary experiences as the top budget priority for their travel plans next year. This stands in contrast to the preferences of travellers in other surveyed markets, where exploring adventures or seeking indulgence and pampering take precedence.
Read CNA Luxury's travel stories here