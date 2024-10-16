Drink regionally: A new wine bar in Singapore focusing on Asian wines

The newest wine bar in Singapore is — surprise, surprise — not another natural wine bar. Located in Duo Galleria, Vitis Wine Bar and Bistro specialises in Asian wines, a niche wine category that has been getting attention only in recent years, thanks to notable winemaking efforts from Japanese and Chinese winemakers.

Vitis carries more than 100 Asian wine brands from Japan, China, Taiwan, Thailand, and India. The Asian theme is not confined by geography — it also ropes Asian heritage into the picture by featuring Asian winemakers who are working in traditional winemaking regions like Australia, for example, Terry Chellappah of The Next Hundred Years winery in Western Australia, and Ray Chen and Josh Liu of Rongo Wines in Yarra Valley.

The bar, which opened in September, calls itself the first wine bar in the world to focus on Asian wines. It’s a legitimate claim as no other wine bar elsewhere — or at least in this region — has given Asian wines such a prominent role.