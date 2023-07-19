Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023: Hong Kong’s agave-focused Coa is the best bar in Asia
Singapore snags 11 spots with Jigger & Pony at No. 2 as the city’s best bar in this year’s Asia’s 50 Best Bars.
For the third year in a row, it was down to Singapore and Hong Kong for the top two spots and Mexican-inspired craft cocktails won.
In a live ceremony at Rosewood Hong Kong hotel, which also saw the first full-scale gathering of the bar community since 2019, Hong Kong’s Coa was crowned Asia’s best bar. Singapore’s Jigger & Pony, a convivial bar in Amara Singapore serving classics with a twist, had to settle for second place. The latter also won the Remy Martin Legend of the List award. Bangkok’s BKK Social Club, Tokyo’s Bar Benfiddich and Seoul’s Zest took the third, fourth and fifth positions respectively.
Named after the agave harvesting tool, Coa opened in 2017 and is well known for its mission to promote agave spirits in Hong Kong. It debuted on the 2019 list as the highest new entry at No. 12. This third win is especially meaningful for bartender-owner Jay Khan, who said: “It’s the best to win on home turf. I was born here, have lived here all my life, and have seen how Hong Kong has evolved. It makes me super proud and happy to represent it.”
There were 12 bars on the list from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, including newcomers such as Hong Kong’s Mostly Harmless (No. 33), Taichung’s Vender (No. 41) and Taipei’s The Public House (No. 43).
Singapore had an impressive showing with 11 placings and several bars making meteoric rises. Sago House (No. 10) climbed 21 spots and won the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award for outstanding service while 28 HongKong Street (No.24) leapfrogged 25 spots. Analogue Initiative (No. 15) shot past 22 places and won the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award. The Campari One to Watch award, given to a bar with the potential to break into the Asia’s 50 Best list in the future, was given to Night Hawk (No. 73).
Japan took home seven wins, including Four Seasons Otemachi’s Virtu (No. 20), which snagged the Disaronno Highest New Entry Award. South Korea had six shout-outs, with sustainability-focused Zest skipping a whopping 43 spots to snag the Nikka Highest Climber award. India and Thailand each snagged four spots. Bangkok’s Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar (No. 22) won the London Essence Best New Opening award. Indonesia counted two spots on the list, including Jakarta’s The Cocktail Club (No. 19), which also won the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award.
Kuala Lumpur had two winners — Bar Trigona (No. 36) and newcomer Penrose (No. 50) — while Sri Lanka and Manila had one representative each, Hirikiteya’s Smoke & Bitters (No. 40) and re-entrant The Curator (No. 34) from Manila.
Several individuals were recognised for their contributions to their cities’ bar scenes. Hiroyasu Kayama, the bartender-owner of Tokyo’s Bar Benfiddich, was named Roku Industry Icon for his pioneering work in ethical farming and in-house distillation. Hong Kong’s Beckaly Franks, the well respected owner of innovative cocktail venues such as The Pontiac in Central and Call Me Al in Sheung Wan, was given the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award.
The Asia’s 50 Best Bars awards was created in 2016 as the first regional event of The World’s 50 Best Bars brand to showcase creative talent in the region’s drinks industry. The 2023 list was compiled by 260 drinks experts such as cocktail specialists, educators, drinks writers, bartenders and bar owners. Voters could nominate a total of seven bars including five from their home country. They are not obliged to vote for bars outside of their home country or Special Administrative Region.
Mark Sansom, content director for Asia’s 50 Best Bars shared: “Asia’s bars continue to push the envelope when it comes to fabulous drinking experiences and that is evident from the talent and creativity on display at the bars on this year’s list from 17 cities across the continent.”
Below is the 2023 list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars:
*new entry
**re-entry
1. COA (Hong Kong)
2. Jigger & Pony (Singapore)
3. BKK Social Club (Bangkok)
4. Bar Benfiddich (Tokyo)
5. Zest (Seoul)
6. Tropic City (Bangkok)
7. Nutmeg and Clove (Singapore)
8. Argo (Hong Kong)
9. Darkside (Hong Kong)
10. Sago House (Singapore)
11. Indulge Experimental Bistro (Taipei)
12. Vesper (Bangkok)
13. Cham Bar (Seoul)
14. The SG Club (Tokyo)
15. Analogue Initiative (Singapore)
16. Republic (Singapore)
17. The Aubrey (Hong Kong)
18. Sidecar (New Delhi)
19. The Cocktail Club (Jakarta)
20. Virtù (Tokyo)*
21. Manhattan (Singapore)
22. Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar (Bangkok)*
23. Lamp Bar (Nara)
24. 28 HongKong Street (Singapore)
25. Le Chamber (Seoul)
26. Penicillin (Hong Kong)
27. Atlas (Singapore)
28. Alice (Seoul)
29. Pantja (Jakarta)*
30. Employees Only (Singapore)**
31. Quinary (Hong Kong)
32. Stay Gold Flamingo (Singapore)*
33. Mostly Harmless (Hong Kong)*
34. The Curator (Manila)**
35. The Bombay Canteen (Mumbai)*
36. Bar Trigona (Kuala Lumpur)
37. Southside Parlor (Seoul)*
38. Copitas (Bengaluru)
39. Hope & Sesame (Guangzhou)
40. Smoke & Bitters (Hiriketiya)
41. Vender (Taichung)*
42. Native (Singapore)**
43. The Public House (Taipei)*
44. Bee’s Knees (Kyoto)
45. High Five (Tokyo)**
46. Soko (Seoul)*
47. The Old Man (Hong Kong)**
48. The Living Room (Mumbai)*
49. The Bellwood (Tokyo) *
50. Penrose (Kuala Lumpur)*