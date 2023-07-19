Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023: Hong Kong’s agave-focused Coa is the best bar in Asia

Several individuals were recognised for their contributions to their cities’ bar scenes. Hiroyasu Kayama, the bartender-owner of Tokyo’s Bar Benfiddich, was named Roku Industry Icon for his pioneering work in ethical farming and in-house distillation. Hong Kong’s Beckaly Franks, the well respected owner of innovative cocktail venues such as The Pontiac in Central and Call Me Al in Sheung Wan, was given the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award.

The Asia’s 50 Best Bars awards was created in 2016 as the first regional event of The World’s 50 Best Bars brand to showcase creative talent in the region’s drinks industry. The 2023 list was compiled by 260 drinks experts such as cocktail specialists, educators, drinks writers, bartenders and bar owners. Voters could nominate a total of seven bars including five from their home country. They are not obliged to vote for bars outside of their home country or Special Administrative Region.

Mark Sansom, content director for Asia’s 50 Best Bars shared: “Asia’s bars continue to push the envelope when it comes to fabulous drinking experiences and that is evident from the talent and creativity on display at the bars on this year’s list from 17 cities across the continent.”

Below is the 2023 list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars:

*new entry

**re-entry

1. COA (Hong Kong)

2. Jigger & Pony (Singapore)

3. BKK Social Club (Bangkok)

4. Bar Benfiddich (Tokyo)

5. Zest (Seoul)

6. Tropic City (Bangkok)

7. Nutmeg and Clove (Singapore)

8. Argo (Hong Kong)

9. Darkside (Hong Kong)

10. Sago House (Singapore)

11. Indulge Experimental Bistro (Taipei)

12. Vesper (Bangkok)

13. Cham Bar (Seoul)

14. The SG Club (Tokyo)

15. Analogue Initiative (Singapore)

16. Republic (Singapore)

17. The Aubrey (Hong Kong)

18. Sidecar (New Delhi)

19. The Cocktail Club (Jakarta)

20. Virtù (Tokyo)*

21. Manhattan (Singapore)

22. Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar (Bangkok)*

23. Lamp Bar (Nara)

24. 28 HongKong Street (Singapore)

25. Le Chamber (Seoul)

26. Penicillin (Hong Kong)

27. Atlas (Singapore)

28. Alice (Seoul)

29. Pantja (Jakarta)*

30. Employees Only (Singapore)**

31. Quinary (Hong Kong)

32. Stay Gold Flamingo (Singapore)*

33. Mostly Harmless (Hong Kong)*

34. The Curator (Manila)**

35. The Bombay Canteen (Mumbai)*

36. Bar Trigona (Kuala Lumpur)

37. Southside Parlor (Seoul)*

38. Copitas (Bengaluru)

39. Hope & Sesame (Guangzhou)

40. Smoke & Bitters (Hiriketiya)

41. Vender (Taichung)*

42. Native (Singapore)**

43. The Public House (Taipei)*

44. Bee’s Knees (Kyoto)

45. High Five (Tokyo)**

46. Soko (Seoul)*

47. The Old Man (Hong Kong)**

48. The Living Room (Mumbai)*

49. The Bellwood (Tokyo) *

50. Penrose (Kuala Lumpur)*