Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025: 5 Singapore bars make the list led by Jigger & Pony at No 3
Singapore’s Jigger & Pony holds on to its No 3 spot in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025; four other local bars also make the cut. Bar Leone in Hong Kong is once again named Asia’s Best Bar.
Asia’s 50 Best Bars list was announced at an award ceremony in Macau on Jul 15, with five Singapore bars making the list.
Jigger & Pony, located at Amara Hotel, is the city’s highest-ranked entrant at No 3, retaining its spot from 2024. Hong Kong’s Bar Leone once again takes the crown as Asia’s Best Bar, followed by Zest in Seoul at No 2.
Four other bars in Singapore that made the list: Offtrack (No 23), Nutmeg & Clove (No 24), Cat Bite Club (No 44) and Native (No 55).
Several Singapore bars that featured on the top 50 list in 2024 fell into the extended 51-100 list, which was announced on Jul 3. These include Sago House (No 56), Origin Bar (No 60), Night Hawk (No 77), Employees Only (No 89) and Fura (No 95). Side Door (No 53) was a new entrant to the list.
Bangkok is the city with the most number of bars in the top 50 list with seven entrants – Bar Us (No 4), Dry Wave Cocktail Studio (No 5), BKK Social Club (No 19), G.O.D (No 26), Vesper (No 29), Opium (No 43) and Bar Sathorn (No 48).
Malaysia secured four spots led by Penrose in Kuala Lumpur (No 10), Three X Co (No 15), Bar Trigona (No 39) and Reka (No 47).
Special awards were also given out. Workshop14 in Hanoi, Vietnam (No 83 on the 51-100 list) won the Campari One to Watch Award, which recognises a rising star bar with the potential to break into the 1-50 list in the future.
Bartender, bar owner and agave spirits advocate Jay Khan, the founder of Coa Hong Kong, was named Roku Industry Icon. Bangkok’s Vesper (No 29), was honoured with the Remy Martin Legend of the List Award, an accolade for bars that have consistently excelled in the rankings since the list began in 2016.
Messenger Service (No 90), also in Bangkok, took home the Best Bar Design Award for its distinctly minimalist interiors with moody, intimate lighting and bottle-lined walls akin to a cocktail apothecary.
Sora in Phnom Penh, Cambodia (No 65 on the extended 51-100 list) was awarded the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award for its zero-waste beverage initiatives.
Organised by UK-based media group William Reed, the Asia’s 50 Best Bars is the regional edition of The World’s 50 Best Bars, launched in 2016 to celebrate innovation and excellence in the region’s drinks industry. The annual rankings are determined by votes from the Asia’s 50 Best Bars Academy.
Here is the Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025 list:
*new entry
**re-entry
- Bar Leone, Hong Kong (Best Bar in Hong Kong)
- Zest, Seoul (Best Bar in Korea)
- Jigger & Pony, Singapore (Best Bar in Singapore)
- Bar Us, Bangkok (Best Bar in Thailand)
- Dry Wave Cocktail Studio, Bangkok* (Highest New Entry)
- Bar Cham, Seoul
- Hope & Sesame, Guangzhou (Best Bar in Mainland China)
- Lair, New Delhi
- Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo
- Penrose, Kuala Lumpur (Best Bar in Malaysia)
- Argo, Hong Kong
- Modernhaus, Jakarta* (Best New Opening Award, Best Bar in Indonesia)
- Alice, Seoul (Highest Climber Award)
- Smoke & Bitters, Hiriketiya (Best Bar in Sri Lanka)
- Three X Co, Kuala Lumpur**
- CMYK, Changsha
- Coa, Hong Kong
- Virtu, Tokyo
- BKK Social Club, Bangkok
- Vender, Taichung (Best Bar in Taiwan)
- MO Bar Shenzhen, Shenzhen*
- The St. Regis Bar, Jakarta*
- Offtrack, Singapore
- Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore
- Yakoboku, Kumamoto*
- G.O.D, Bangkok*
- Penicillin, Hong Kong
- Soka, Bengaluru*
- Vesper, Bangkok
- Boilermaker, Goa*
- ZLB23, Bengaluru
- The Savory Project, Hong Kong
- Gokan, Hong Kong*
- Carrot Bar, Jakarta*
- Barc, Kathmandu (Best Bar in Nepal)
- Punch Room Tokyo, Tokyo*
- Bar Spirit Forward, Bengaluru*
- Cosmo Pony, Jakarta*
- Bar Trigona, Kuala Lumpur
- The Public House, Taipei
- To Infinity & Beyond, Taipei*
- Moonrock, Tainan*
- Opium, Bangkok*
- Cat Bite Club, Singapore*
- Native, Singapore
- Lamp Bar, Nara**
- Reka, Kuala Lumpur
- Bar Sathorn, Bangkok*
- Bar Libre, Tokyo*
- Le Chamber, Seoul