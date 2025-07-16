Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025: 5 Singapore bars make the list led by Jigger & Pony at No 3

Asia’s 50 Best Bars list was announced at an award ceremony in Macau on Jul 15, with five Singapore bars making the list.

Jigger & Pony, located at Amara Hotel, is the city’s highest-ranked entrant at No 3, retaining its spot from 2024. Hong Kong’s Bar Leone once again takes the crown as Asia’s Best Bar, followed by Zest in Seoul at No 2.

Four other bars in Singapore that made the list: Offtrack (No 23), Nutmeg & Clove (No 24), Cat Bite Club (No 44) and Native (No 55).