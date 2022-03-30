Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022: Tokyo takes top spot, Odette drops to 8th

Seven of Singapore’s fine dining stars made it to this year’s Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list, which also saw a Japanese restaurant claiming top spot for the first time since 2013.

Tokyo’s Den was adjudged the best restaurant in Asia while Sorn in Bangkok took the runner-up spot. Last year’s top two, Hong Kong’s The Chairman and Singapore’s Odette, dropped to fifth and eighth spots, respectively.

Maira Yeo of Singapore’s Cloudstreet was also named Asia's Best Pastry Chef, one of the special awards.

The list for the 10th edition was revealed on Tuesday (Mar 29) both online and at three simultaneous events in Bangkok, Macau and Tokyo.

Odette, chef/owner Julien Royer's acclaimed outlet at the National Gallery, was the highest placed Lion City restaurant. It also picked up an Art of Hospitality Award, a recognition of excellence in restaurant service and dining experiences.

The next best-placed Singapore restaurant on the list was newcomer Meta (No 20). The Chinatown venue, helmed by Sun Kim, reflects the chef's signature combination of French techniques and native Korean and Japanese influences.

The other Singapore venues in the top 50 included Labyrinth, which held its position from last year at No 40. Like Odette, the remaining restaurants had a significant drop in ranking: Les Amis (No 13 to No 23), Zen (No 23 to No 37), Burnt Ends (No 14 to No 41) and Cloudstreet (No 31 to No 44).

Two Singapore restaurants from last year’s Top 50 list had also dropped out. Jaan by Kirk Westaway and Euphoria ranked No 55 and 56, respectively.