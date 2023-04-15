Asia's 50 Best Restaurants: Chefs cooking with local ingredients are finally getting international fame

If there was any conclusion to be drawn from the recent Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list, it would be this: Restaurants that have spent years defying critics on the worth of local produce are the ones winning the hearts and wallets of fine diners.

From South Korea’s Best Restaurant Mosu (No 15) and China’s top restaurant Fu He Hui (No 18), to the Highest New Entry Avartana (No 30) from Chennai and Highest Climber Labryinth (No 11) in Singapore, which skyrocketed 29 rungs from the previous list, these dining establishments have been working with local producers and reviving interest in traditional recipes with a modern inventive take.

The podium winners, Tokyo’s Sezanne (No 2) and Bangkok’s Le Du (No 1) and Nusara (No 3) – incidentally, the latter two are owned by chef Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn – also feature local produce prominently on their menus.