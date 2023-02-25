Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants returns with a series of dinners in Singapore by big-name chefs

It’s been a decade since the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants awards first rolled into Singapore and into the dining public’s consciousness.

Since then, restaurants throughout the region have been bringing their A-game in a bid to secure a coveted spot on the list, which has an undeniable impact on their bottom lines. Reservations often soar at dining establishments that find a place on it and the badge of honour can help attract better manpower, an oft-lamented challenge in the industry.

Ten years since that inaugural event, Singapore will once again play host to Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony on Mar 28, with the annual ranking revealed at a gala evening at Resort World Sentosa.

There is a distinct buzz surrounding the event since this is the award’s first in-person gathering since 2019. The pandemic years that followed saw results revealed online or at various country by country events.

This year, the dining public can join the festivities thanks to the maiden Asian iteration of the 50 Best Signature Sessions. This series will feature well-known chefs from the region teaming up with their peers in Singapore to serve exclusive collaboration meals.