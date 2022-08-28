Fancy checking into a hotel by luxury watch brand Audemars Piguet?

Vitrines containing unimaginably precious timepieces spanning the history of watchmaking clam up into black monoliths after closing, watchmakers can be seen in an atelier inside the building working at almost infinitesimally small scales, their labour visible, their actual actions and the microscopic screws and cogs they work with, remaining unseen. The whole thing is wrapped in a delicate bronze mesh, a net to contain the parts.

I could not help asking Ingels, rarely the subtlest and most self-effacing of architects, why these buildings, but particularly the museum, were made almost invisible. “The museum site was between two older buildings,” he said. “And it would have looked like we were a newcomer in between two old friends.”

Le Brassus has become a bit of construction site. These two structures may be complete but a new AP factory is being built along the winding mountain stream. Red tower cranes punctuate the sleepy skyline incongruously, competing only with church spires and the occasional oversized pine.

It is a curious kind of destination, with skiing and forest hiking as attractions besides watches, but it is also an emerging landscape of luxury. Watch and clock maker Jaeger-LeCoultre has its own museum nearby and the independent Espace Horloger in Le Sentier, four kilometres from Le Brassus, gives a fine historic overview of Swiss watchmaking. Blancpain and Breguet, inventors of the shock-absorbers that made watches more durable and practical, are here, too.

Ingels, of course, wears an AP on his wrist. “It’s an exposed escapement, and sometimes, when I’m sitting around, it feels a little like another pulse,” he said. “The clockwork captures energy from my movement and uses it. You take a lot of inanimate gears and springs and then harvest your energy to make an almost lifelike state.”

In a way, it is exactly what he has done with the landscape: Harnessing the views, the potential, the movement of the sky and the grass, and using it to animate the interiors of the new hotel. Like the cowbells echoing the chimes of the church clocks, and AP’s incredibly-engineered minute-repeater chiming watches, its architecture is a capturing of the tension between movement, energy and the seemingly inanimate nature of materials.

By Edwin Heathcote © 2022 The Financial Times.