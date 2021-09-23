Three Audi cars up for grabs at this amateur golf tournament in Sentosa

It’s time to put your golfing skills to the test. After a break last year, the Audi quattro Cup, dubbed the "world’s biggest amateur golf tournament", is returning for its 13th edition here in Singapore.

The tournament will take place next Tuesday (Sep 28) at Sentosa Golf Club’s The New Tanjong Course, where more than 80 Audi customers will compete in teams of two.

Joining this year’s 18-hole tournament are the local winners of the last Audi quattro Cup in 2019, Raju Arivazagan and Lim Joo Seng. The pair also won the Singapore leg of the competition in 2014.