A tour of Auntie Gaik Lean’s Old School Eatery, the 1-Michelin-starred Peranakan restaurant in Penang

While inspiration was readily available, this being an ongoing business, Chuah and his team had a short 20-day timeframe to execute the renovation so as to disrupt business minimally. To compound this, the outlet is located within the UNESCO Heritage Core area, which comes with its own set of restrictions.

Nonetheless, being well organised and prepared triumphed. “We submitted all the required paperwork, adhered to the approved working hours and boundaries established by the local authority council, with the commitment to complete the project within a 20-day timeframe,” said Chuah. The renovation was more a surgery than an overhaul. For starters, the outlet's old-school charm was preserved by retaining the existing heritage floor tiles. The restaurant's facade was maintained but refreshed with regal royal blue paint. To keep the concept's integrity, the designers went to great lengths to source kampung glass in shades of blue and clear. Peranakan panels spray-painted in regal blue with exquisite gold detailing were added to the foyer and VIP room for aesthetic enhancement.