Where to eat and drink in Australia’s wine regions: Tips from Singapore’s top sommeliers

With Australia now fully open to vaccinated travellers, travel-starved Singaporeans are bringing their suitcases out of hibernation and getting ready for their gourmet adventures in the land Down Under.

And we bet wine is on their itinerary. After all, wine has always been a key part of the Aussie gourmet experience – wine regions like Barossa Valley and Yarra Valley are each only an hour’s drive from Adelaide and Melbourne respectively.

Plus, being stuck in tiny Singapore for more than two years has given us a yearning for wide-open spaces. Wide-open spaces with great wining and dining, to be exact. Wine country checks that box.

Need some tips on what to do among the vineyards? CNA Luxury got three sommeliers in Singapore to share their experiences in some of Australia’s popular wine regions.