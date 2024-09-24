What you need to know about premium Australian Shiraz

What would be the minimum age of an old vine in the Australian winemaking context? The answer seems to be 35 years (a figure that invites a sneer from Old World winemakers). In 2007, the historic Yalumba winery created its own classification of old vines in Barossa, which eventually came to be adopted by the region in 2009. Named the Barossa Old Vine Charter, the framework classifies old vines into four categories by age: Barossa Old Vine, a vine that is 35 years old and above; Barossa Survivor Vine, 70 years and above; Barossa Centenarian Vine, 100 years and above; and Barossa Ancestor Vine, 125 years and beyond.

Henschke’s Hill of Grace Shiraz is made from grapes from Centenarian and Ancestor vines. Barossa’s Chris Ringland winery also works with vines that are more than a hundred years old.

“If a wine comes from a single parcel of low-yielding old vines and its total production amounts to only a single or even a couple of barrels, you would that expect that wine to command a higher price than another of comparative stature with a production volume of thousands of cases,” said Matthew Lamb, general manager of wine concierge service Clink Clink and group beverage manager of The Lo & Behold Group.

Don’t just rely on what the wine label says. If you have a chance to sample a top Shiraz before you splurge, all the better. (Tip: Check in with your favourite sommelier; he may have a prized bottle open for a few sips.)

A top Australian Shiraz should display a mastery of winemaking fundamentals, said Indra Kumar, a sommelier who runs online wine retailer Wine Scout. Look out for complex flavours of primary fruit, which indicate the grapes were physiologically ripe and harvested from exceptional vineyards like those from Henschke, he said. Secondary flavours will tell you something about winemaking techniques “such as the use of old and new oak, or cement tank with oak-ageing”.