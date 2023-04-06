How Penfolds is venturing beyond winemaking to become a global luxury icon

It’s a strategic move that’s been two years in the making, as part of an overall drive to play a larger role in the conversation around culture, luxury and consumption.

“We discovered that the luxury category, broadly speaking, has moved on quite a bit over the last five to 10 years. And so what has worked for Penfolds in our almost 180-year [history] is not necessarily what's going to drive this brand forward for the next 180,” said Keyte.

The shift, she says, is about being disruptive yet inclusive, and it is, intriguingly, no longer about pure exclusivity.

“It's about hype, it's about being culture-led and understanding our role in culture and how we are moving this brand forward. The brand has done such a wonderful job of embedding itself as a fine wine brand that is highly respected around the world and now, it’s about transcending the wine category,” she explained.

The Melbourne-based marketer has been engaged with brand-building in her 20-year career in the drinks industry, the last five of which have been with Penfolds, where she is responsible for global marketing strategy as well as nurturing the brand’s rich heritage.

In these five years, Keyte has observed both the wine and luxury consumer evolve and the intersection of the two, she says, has now given rise to a new breed of customer: The Luxuriant.

MEET THE NEW ‘LUXURIANTS’

Since the very first bottle of Penfolds was produced in 1844, the appreciation of fine wine has, traditionally, lived largely in the domain of the connoisseur. But this is increasingly changing with the arrival of the Luxuriant.